Fraser Podcast Brings Expert Advice to Busy Families

RICHFIELD, Minn., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraser is coming soon to a pair of headphones near you. Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services has launched FraserCast, a podcast that brings Fraser's expert advice to parents. The first two episodes are available on fraser.org. Listeners can also access FraserCast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn. Episodes will be released every other week.

FraserCast is a discussion between host, Dave Fettig, and Fraser experts and families. Fettig is a writer and editor with experience in journalism, public affairs and academia. He also co-hosts a radio show on books and writing for KFAI-90.3 FM in Minneapolis.

The podcast format is for busy families who are seeking information, guidance or just a shared experience as they navigate the path of autism, mental health and special needs. Each episode includes tips for parents, news about special events and information about being an advocate for the special needs community.

Fettig says he likes the podcast format because you can hear people's passion when they share their own stories. He also thinks it's important for families who are navigating autism, mental health or special needs to know they aren't alone.

"More broadly, though, we all have a stake in understanding these issues. Children with autism and other special needs grow into adults who become our coworkers, neighbors and friends. A little understanding goes a long way," says Fettig. "On a larger scale, understanding what families with special needs face on a daily basis helps our community be more inclusive and supportive."

Fraser provides healthcare, housing, education and employment services that help children, teens, adults and families with special needs reach their fullest potential at every stage of life. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 612-767-7222.

Contact: Pam Dewey

Marketing Content Writer

612-798-6194

pamela.dewey@fraser.org

SOURCE Fraser

