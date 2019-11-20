Fraser President & CEO Honored with Heroes for Children Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane S. Cross, Fraser President and CEO, was honored with the Children's Law Center of Minnesota 2019 "Heroes for Children" Award, recognizing her service helping Minnesota's most vulnerable children. The award honors "her strategic vision, her innovative spirit, and her commitment to making a meaningful difference for youth in our community."

Cross accepted the award at the Law Center's Champions Annual Benefit on Nov. 19, 2019, at the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis. Each year, the Children's Law Center of Minnesota selects a child advocate who demonstrates the center's mission of promoting "the rights and interests of Minnesota's children in the judicial, child welfare, health care, and education systems."

Cross was recognized for her 30 years of service as Fraser President and CEO, helping tens of thousands of children, teens, adults, and families facing autism, mental health issues, and special needs — growing Fraser into the Upper Midwest's premier provider of autism services and Minnesota's largest early childhood provider of mental health services. Her leadership has advanced the Fraser mission of making a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of children, adults and families with special needs.

In accepting the award, Cross said, "I am honored to receive this prestigious award. The Children's Law Center of Minnesota and Fraser both work to help children find brighter futures."

Fraser offers a continuum of healthcare, housing, education and employment services that help children, teens, adults and families with special needs reach their fullest potential, at every stage of life. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 612-767-7222 or visit fraser.org.

