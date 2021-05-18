Fraser Receives Recognition for its Anti-Racism Work

RICHFIELD, Minn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fraser Anti-Racism Initiative recently received national recognition for its efforts and was named a finalist for the PRNEWS CSR & Diversity Award. The panel of diversity experts recognized Fraser's entry as "inspiring, innovative and deserving of industrywide recognition for its impact on the global community."

After George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis last May, several Fraser mental health professionals created an ask and action document to push Fraser to further its organizational and community anti-racism efforts. Leadership agreed the nonprofit could do more.

In response, they formed the Fraser Anti-Racism Initiative to expand the existing Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging program. The Anti-Racism Committee, led by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) staff, drafted a charter with racial equity as a lens for everything Fraser does for its clients, staff and community of families with autism and diverse needs.

One of the areas of focus has been hiring and retaining more BIPOC staff. In 2020, Fraser hired 190 BIPOC staff, which was 37.8% of all new employees. The nonprofit has also conducted listening sessions with BIPOC staff, provided employees with anti-racism training and is developing an internship program for BIPOC staff, focusing on development in leadership positions.

"We're committed to supporting our Fraser families and fixing the systems that do not serve all. We want to ensure all people have equal access to high-quality care for mental health, autism and diverse needs in our clinics, schools and the community," says Diane S. Cross, Fraser President and CEO.

There were six national finalists for the diversity award, and all the finalists received Honorable Mention awards.

Next year, Fraser will broaden its anti-racism efforts to include more BIPOC staff and focus on other diversity issues, like beliefs and religion, diversity of ideas, gender identity, neurodiversity, LGBTQIA+, physical abilities, generational bias and veteran issues.

Fraser has an 85-year legacy as a premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. Our expert, whole-person, coordinated approach provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. To learn more, visit fraser.org.

