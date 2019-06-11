Fraser Summer Skills Groups Now Forming

RICHFIELD, Minn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraser, Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services, is now forming summer skills groups for children and young adults who need help building social interaction skills. Support services for adult mental health are also available.

Learn Talk Play is a social-skills group for preschool-aged children with speech and occupational therapy needs. It has rolling admission, and children attend two or three times per week.

Skills Group Training Modules help kids, ages 6-17, develop social and emotional skills through role-playing, therapeutic games, videos and other interactive play.

Adult Mental Health supports adults with special needs and helps parents of children with special needs address their unique family situations.

"We are open and want to support you. We view the entire family as our clients," said Jan Luker, Fraser Vice President and COO.

Fraser is the Upper Midwest's premier provider of autism services and Minnesota's largest early childhood mental health provider. The organization is an innovative, integrated healthcare agency that offers housing, employment, education, and support services to help children, adults, and families with special needs live their fullest lives, from birth through adulthood. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 612-767-7222 or visit fraser.org.

Contact: Mary Arneson

Fraser Senior Marketing Manager

612-798-8349

mary.arneson@fraser.org

SOURCE Fraser

Related Links

https://www.fraser.org

