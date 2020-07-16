Fraser Walk Pivots to Drive-Thru Event that Supports Families with Autism

ROSEMOUNT, Minn., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Though the 2020 Fraser Walk for Autism, presented by Central Roofing Company, will look different this year, the goal — to support Minnesotans with autism — remains the same. The CDC reports 1 in 44 Minnesota children has autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

This year, the walk will be held Aug. 1, 8 a.m. – 12 noon, at a new location— Hope Fieldhouse, 2645 145th Street West, Rosemount, MN. The event will feature a drive-thru parade of fun activities that attendees can enjoy from the safety of their vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Participants will weave through the parking lot, where they will be greeted by Fraser staff, volunteers, vendors and event partners, handing out goodies, providing information and cheering attendees on. There will be therapy animals, a safari experience from Legacy Toys, bubble machines, live music from the Minnesota Orchestra and fun!

The event is for individuals with autism and the community that supports them. Sign up at fraser.org/walk to create a team, sponsor a team, or register as an individual. You can also make an individual donation to support the event.

In 2019, participants, volunteers and sponsors raised more than $150,000 for the local community. In 2020, the goal is $190,000, which supports Fraser services for Minnesota children, teens, adults and families with autism, like the Bucks.

"When my son Rider was 18 months old, we started noticing delays. Fraser diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder and global developmental delay. Our walk team this year is called Rider's Rippers, and we want to increase autism awareness and help break the stigma. I want people to understand autism doesn't categorize Rider," said Kasey Buck, mother of Rider.

To make the Fraser Walk for Autism as safe as possible, Fraser staff and volunteers will complete a wellness screening before arrival, wear masks and practice social distancing. Gloves and grabbers will be used to hand items to participants.

Hope Fieldhouse offers a place for children of all abilities to play, with a focus on adaptive sports.

Fraser is Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. We provide a continuum of individualized services that help families navigate autism, mental health, and special needs at every stage of life, through healthcare, housing, education, and employment services. Learn more at www.fraser.org.

Contact: Nancy Baldrica

Vice President, Chief Marketing and Development Officer

612-798-8355

[email protected]

SOURCE Fraser

Related Links

http://www.fraser.org

