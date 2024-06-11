Frasers Hospitality partners with Sabre Hospitality to elevate guest experience

Frasers Hospitality to implement SynXis Retailing in retailing strategy enhancement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Frasers Hospitality, a global investor and operator of serviced apartments and hotel residences, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Sabre Hospitality's latest solution, SynXis® Retailing, as part of Fraser's retailing strategy, marking a pivotal step in its commitment to retail innovation and superior guest services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Frasers Hospitality in revolutionizing the guest experience and driving revenue growth through SynXis Retailing," said Scott Wilson, President, Sabre Hospitality. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled value to hoteliers and guests alike. Hospitality retailing plays a pivotal role in this endeavor, as it allows hospitality companies to not only offer accommodation but also to curate personalized experiences and ancillary services tailored to individual guest preferences."

The collaboration represents a significant milestone as both Sabre Hospitality and Frasers Hospitality continue to build upon a strong partnership which was established in 2009. With the introduction of Sabre Hospitality's Retail Studio, Frasers Hospitality has enrolled one of its properties in the Preferred Launch Partnership program as a pilot to tap into the capabilities of SynXis Retailing to elevate the overall guest experience. The outcome of the program has surpassed expectations, with the pilot property reporting a significant increase in ancillary revenue. It also complements the existing SynXis Booking Engine which offers a more personalized guest experience and seamless booking process via Frasers Hospitality's platform.

"Our longstanding partnership with Sabre Hospitality has been instrumental in our success, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter with SynXis Retailing." said Mark Chan, Chief Operating Officer of Frasers Hospitality. "We look forward to leveraging Sabre Hospitality's latest solutions to analyze guest preferences and personalize our offerings as part of our purpose and commitment to curate and enrich guest experiences."

SynXis Retailing provides hospitality players with the ability to "sell anything," presenting an opportunity to introduce new revenue streams to properties with limited amenities, such as serviced residences. This flexibility enables hoteliers to enhance offerings for guests across their portfolio, from policies and services to food and beverage options, and even activities and experiences from third-party suppliers.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Frasers Hospitality

Frasers Hospitality celebrates 26 years of excellence through its extensive accommodation offerings spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Headquartered in Singapore, Frasers Hospitality has expanded its globally diversified portfolio from two properties in Singapore to encompass over 100 properties across more than 20 countries. Today, Frasers Hospitality stands as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing investors and operators of serviced apartments, hotels and premium rental apartments, dedicated to providing unparalleled accommodation experiences and solutions in prime locations across the globe. As a seasoned hospitality investor and operator, Frasers Hospitality specializes in identifying and optimizing hospitality assets to create enduring value for our stakeholders and partners.

As a strategic business unit within Frasers Property, Frasers Hospitality's award-winning brand portfolio comprises five distinctive brands – Fraser Suites, Fraser Residence, Fraser Place, Capri by Fraser and Modena by Fraser, which redefine comfort, convenience and personalisation for discerning guests. Recognised globally for its unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence, Frasers Hospitality has earned numerous industry accolades and awards, showcasing its industry leadership and dedication to curating exceptional accommodation experiences. For more information about Frasers Hospitality, please visit www.frasershospitality.com or on LinkedIn .

