FRASLE MOBILITY (FRAS-LE S.A.) ANNOUNCES ITS 1Q23 RESULTS

May 09, 2023

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility (FRAS-LE S.A. / B3 – "FRAS3"), a well known auto-parts replacement powerhouse whose portfolio includes iconic products and brands, as well as being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and an international leader in the field, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards

MAIN RESULTS – 1Q23
(Percentages show variations with the respective periods from 1Q22 and 4Q22 – amounts in MM) 

Consolidated net revenue: 
1Q23: R$ 838.8 (+19.0%) | 1Q23: R$ 838.8 (+12.3%)

Net revenue in the domestic market:
1Q23: R$ 562.0 (+37.6%) | 1Q23: R$ 562.0 (+13.1%)

Net revenue in the foreign market:
1Q23: R$ 276.7 (-6.6%) | 1Q23: R$ 276.7 (+10.7%)

Foreign market revenue (Exports + overseas operations):
1Q23: US$ 53.3 (-5.8%) | 1Q23: US$ 53.3 (+12.1%)

Consolidated gross profit:
1Q23: R$ 296.2 (+52.3%) | 1Q23: R$ 296.2 (+35.2%)

Operating profit:
1Q23: R$ 147.2 (+88.7%) | 1Q23: R$ 147.2 (+195.3%)

EBITDA:
1Q23: R$ 177.1 (+67.0%) | 1Q23: R$ 177.1 (+110.5%)

Consolidated net profit:
1Q23: R$ 90.4 (+224.4%) | 1Q23: R$ 90.4 (+156.1%)

ROIC 
1Q23: 13.3% (+1.4 p.p.) | 1Q23: 13.3% (-0.6 p.p.)

RESULTS VIDEO-CONFERENCE 
(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English)   
05/10 – 11 am Brazil | 10 am New York | 3 pm London 

RI Contact 
Email: [email protected]  
Website: https://ri.fraslemobility.com/

Hemerson Fernando de Souza 
Telephone: +55 54 3239.1519

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.

