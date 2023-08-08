FRASLE MOBILITY (FRAS-LE S.A.) ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 2Q23

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility (FRAS-LE S.A. / B3 – "FRAS3") stands out as a powerhouse in automotive replacement parts, bringing together iconic products and brands in its portfolio, in addition to being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and one of the world leaders, announces its results for the first and second quarters of 2023. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards.

MAIN RESULTS – 2Q23

(Percentages indicate variations respective to the periods of 2Q22 and 1H22 - values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 2Q23: 919.6 BRL (+17.5%) | 1H23: 1,758.3 BRL (+18.2%)

Net revenue in the domestic market: 2Q23: 611.1 BRL (+26.5%) | 1H23: 1,173.1 BRL (+31.6%)

Net revenue in the foreign market: 2Q23: 308.5 BRL (+3.0%) | 1H23: 585.2 BRL (-1.8%)

Export Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad): 2Q23: 62.3 USD (+2.6%) | 1H23: 115.5 USD (-1.5%)

Consolidated gross profit: 2Q23: 320.5 BRL (+39.1%) | 1H23: 616.7 BRL (+45.1%)

Operating Profit: 2Q23: 156.0 BRL (+61.4%) | 1H23: 303.2 BRL (+73.6%)

EBITDA: 2Q23: 186.9 BRL (+49.3%) | 1H23: 363.9 BRL (+57.5%)

Consolidated net income: 2Q23: 98.2 BRL (+47.0%) | 1H23: 188.7 BRL (+99.3%)

Adjusted EBITDA: 2Q23: 199.5 BRL (+59.4%) | 1H23: 376.6 BRL (+62.9%)

ROIC

2Q23: 15.5% (+4.9 p.p.) | 1H23: 15.5% (+4.9 p.p.)

