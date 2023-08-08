FRASLE MOBILITY (FRAS-LE S.A.) ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 2Q23

Fras-le S.A.

08 Aug, 2023

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility (FRAS-LE S.A. / B3 – "FRAS3") stands out as a powerhouse in automotive replacement parts, bringing together iconic products and brands in its portfolio, in addition to being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and one of the world leaders, announces its results for the first and second quarters of 2023. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards

MAIN RESULTS – 2Q23
(Percentages indicate variations respective to the periods of 2Q22 and 1H22 - values in MM) 

Consolidated net revenue:

2Q23: 919.6 BRL (+17.5%) | 1H23: 1,758.3 BRL (+18.2%)


Net revenue in the domestic market:

2Q23: 611.1 BRL (+26.5%) | 1H23: 1,173.1 BRL (+31.6%)


Net revenue in the foreign market:

2Q23: 308.5 BRL (+3.0%) | 1H23: 585.2 BRL (-1.8%)


Export Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad): 

2Q23: 62.3 USD (+2.6%) | 1H23: 115.5 USD (-1.5%)


Consolidated gross profit:

2Q23: 320.5 BRL (+39.1%) | 1H23: 616.7 BRL (+45.1%)


Operating Profit:

2Q23: 156.0 BRL (+61.4%) | 1H23: 303.2 BRL (+73.6%)


EBITDA:

2Q23: 186.9 BRL (+49.3%) | 1H23: 363.9 BRL (+57.5%)


Consolidated net income:

2Q23: 98.2 BRL (+47.0%) | 1H23: 188.7 BRL (+99.3%)


Adjusted EBITDA: 

2Q23: 199.5 BRL (+59.4%) | 1H23: 376.6 BRL (+62.9%)

ROIC 
2Q23: 15.5% (+4.9 p.p.) | 1H23: 15.5% (+4.9 p.p.)

VIDEOCONFERENCE OF RESULTS
(In Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)
08/09 – 11 am Brazil | 10 am New York | 3pm London

Register / Access Video-Conference: Click here

Contact RI
E-mail: [email protected] 
Website: https://ri.fraslemobility.com/

Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: (+55) 54 3239.1519

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.

