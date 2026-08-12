Frasle Mobility reports net revenue of R$1.4 billion and record EBITDA margin in 2Q26

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility reported consolidated net revenue of R$1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 1.8% year-over-year and 10.8% compared to the first quarter of 2026. EBITDA reached R$282.3 million in the period, an 18.4% increase year-over-year, with an EBITDA margin of 20.4%, 2.9 percentage points above the level reported in the second quarter of 2025 and the highest margin ever recorded by the Company. The results were disclosed to the market on Tuesday, August 11.

International revenues, which include revenues from operations abroad and exports from Brazil, increased 7.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, totaling US$138.6 million.

Frasle Mobility also continued to advance in capturing synergies and consolidating the acquisition-driven growth trajectory that has shaped its history. During the quarter, the Company completed the Nakata integration process, including the ERP system migration, and continued to integrate Dacomsa, resulting in operational efficiency gains, greater process integration, and portfolio expansion in the Mexican market. The period was also marked by sales growth in engine-related product lines in the North American market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS – 2Q26

(Percentages indicate changes compared to 2Q25 and 1Q26 – figures in millions)

Consolidated net revenue: 2Q26: R$ 1384.7 (+1.8%) | 1Q26: R$ 1250.2 (+10.8%)

Net revenue in the domestic market: 2Q26: R$ 684.4 (+8.6%) | 1Q26: R$ 512.0 (+33.7%)

Net revenue in the foreign market: 2Q26: R$ 700,2 (-4.1%) | 1Q26: R$ 738.2 (-5.1%)

Revenue from Foreign Markets (Exports + Overseas Operations): 2Q26: US$ 138.6 (+7.5%) | 1Q26: US$ 140.5 (-1.3%)

Consolidated gross profit: 2Q26: R$ 493.5 (+13.2%) | 1Q26: R$ 413.6 (+19.3%)

Operating Profit: 2Q26: R$ 217.3 (+27.5%) | 1Q26: R$ 146.8 (+48.0%)

EBITDA: 2Q26: R$ 282.3 (+18.4%) | 1Q26: R$ 209.7 (+34.7%)

EBITDA Margin: 2Q26: 20.4% (+2,9 p.p.) | 1Q26: 16.8% (+3.6 p.p.)

Consolidated net income: 2Q26: R$ 88.0 (+82.1%) | 1Q26: R$ 44.1 (+99.4%)

Net Margin: 2Q26: 6,4% (+2.7 p.p.) | 1Q26: 3.5% (+2.8 p.p.)

EARNINGS VIDEOCONFERENCE CALL

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August,12 – 11 am Brazil | 10 am New York | 3 pm London

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SOURCE Frasle Mobility