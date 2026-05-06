Frasle Mobility reports net revenue of R$ 1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brasil, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility reported consolidated net revenue of R$ 1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, according to data disclosed to the market this Wednesday, May 6. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 209.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8%. International revenue—which includes both sales from operations abroad and exports from Brazil—grew 12.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reaching US$ 140.5 million.

Results were impacted in comparison with those reported in the same period last year, due to several factors. On the domestic front, the quarter included operational adjustments, such as the completion of the ERP system upgrade at the Extrema (MG) plant, as well as the start of operations of the new 4Mobility logistics automation system. The external environment also pressured the Company's profitability, driven by factors such as exchange rate volatility and weaker demand for products aimed at commercial vehicles in Brazil and the United States.

The quarter also marks the first anniversary of the acquisition of Dacomsa, in Mexico—a strategic move that continues to generate positive results through the capture of synergies. In early 2026, the subsidiary's net revenue accounted for approximately 30% of Frasle Mobility's total revenue.

KEY RESULTS – 1Q26

(Percentages indicate variation from the respective period in 1Q25 and 4Q25 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 1Q26: R$ 1250.2 (-6.1%) | 4Q25: R$ 1385.0 (-9.7%)

Net revenue in the domestic market: 1Q26: R$ 512.0 (-15.3%) | 4Q25: R$ 659.7 (-22.4%)

Net revenue in the foraign market: 1Q26: R$ 738.2 (+1.5%) | 4Q25: R$ 725.3 (+1.8%)

Revenue from Foreign Markets (Exports + Overseas Operations): 1Q26: US$ 140.5 (+12.8%) | 4Q25: US$ 134.1 (+4.8%)

Consolidated gross profit: 1Q26: R$ 413.6 (-9.1%) | 4Q25: R$ 427.8 (-3.3%)

Operating Profit: 1Q26: R$ 146.8 (-23.8%) | 4Q25: R$ 147.2 (-0.2%)

EBITDA: 1Q26: R$ 209.7 (-19.7%) | 4T25: R$ 220.3 (-4.8%)

Consolidated net income: 1Q26: R$ 44.1 (-34.9%) | 4Q25: R$ 54.5 (+19.1%)

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SOURCE Frasle Mobility