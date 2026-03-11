Frasle Mobility posts record net revenue of R$5.5 billion in 2025

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility posted a new record in consolidated net revenue in 2025. The Company, which faced a challenging environment across different markets in which it operates, reached R$5.5 billion, 38.5% higher than the amount recorded in the previous year. The growth was mainly supported by the addition of revenues from the subsidiary Dacomsa, acquired in January and headquartered in Mexico.

Throughout the year, driven by several initiatives adopted, such as the issue of debentures and capital market transactions through a follow-on,, Frasle Mobility worked to reduce its net leverage, defined as the ratio of the Company's net debt to EBITDA. The indicator declined from 2.6x in the first quarter of the year to 1.5x at year-end. The Company also closed 2025 with continued growth in investments across its operations worldwide. R$190.5 million was invested in different projects, an increase of 14.9% compared to 2024.

KEY RESULTS – 4Q25 and 2025

(Percentages indicate variation from the respective period in 4Q24 and 2024 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 4Q25: R$1,385.0 (+25.0%) | 2025: R$5,490.9 (+38.5%) Net revenue - domestic market: 4Q25: R$659.7 (-1.3%) | 2025: R$2,577.1 (+7.2%) Net revenue - international market: 4Q25: R$725.2 (+65.1%) | 2025: R$2,913.7 (+86.5%) Sales - international market (exports + international operations): 4Q25: US$134.1 (+78.0%) | 2025: US$520.1 (+79.5%) Consolidated gross profit: 4Q25: R$427.8 (+8.5%) | 2025: R$1,795.9 (+35.0%) Operating income: 4Q25: R$147.1 (-14.2%) | 2025: R$724.1 (+39.5%) EBITDA: 4Q25: R$220.3 (0.0%) | 2025: R$991.5 (+46.3%) Consolidated gross profit: 4Q25: R$55.9 (-58.6%) | 2025: R$283.2 (-24.4%) Adjusted EBITDA: 4Q25: R$213.5 (-1.6%) | 2025: R$975.1 (+33.8%)

EARNINGS VIDEOCONFERENCE CALL

(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)

March 12 – 11 am Brazil | 10 am New York | 2 pm London

Register / Access the Videoconference: Click here

IR Contacts

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://ri.fraslemobility.com/

Hemerson Fernando de Souza

Phone: (+55 54) 3239.1000

SOURCE Frasle Mobility