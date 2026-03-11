Frasle Mobility posts record net revenue of R$5.5 billion in 2025

News provided by

Frasle Mobility

Mar 11, 2026, 18:10 ET

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility posted a new record in consolidated net revenue in 2025. The Company, which faced a challenging environment across different markets in which it operates, reached R$5.5 billion, 38.5% higher than the amount recorded in the previous year. The growth was mainly supported by the addition of revenues from the subsidiary Dacomsa, acquired in January and headquartered in Mexico.

Throughout the year, driven by several initiatives adopted, such as the issue of debentures and capital market transactions through a follow-on,, Frasle Mobility worked to reduce its net leverage, defined as the ratio of the Company's net debt to EBITDA. The indicator declined from 2.6x in the first quarter of the year to 1.5x at year-end. The Company also closed 2025 with continued growth in investments across its operations worldwide. R$190.5 million was invested in different projects, an increase of 14.9% compared to 2024.

KEY RESULTS – 4Q25 and 2025
(Percentages indicate variation from the respective period in 4Q24 and 2024 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue:

4Q25: R$1,385.0 (+25.0%) | 2025: R$5,490.9 (+38.5%)

 

Net revenue - domestic market:

4Q25: R$659.7 (-1.3%) | 2025: R$2,577.1 (+7.2%)

 

Net revenue - international market:

4Q25: R$725.2 (+65.1%) | 2025: R$2,913.7 (+86.5%)

 

Sales - international market (exports + international operations):

4Q25: US$134.1 (+78.0%) | 2025: US$520.1 (+79.5%)

 

Consolidated gross profit:

4Q25: R$427.8 (+8.5%) | 2025: R$1,795.9 (+35.0%)

 

Operating income:

4Q25: R$147.1 (-14.2%) | 2025: R$724.1 (+39.5%)

 

EBITDA:

4Q25: R$220.3 (0.0%) | 2025: R$991.5 (+46.3%)

 

Consolidated gross profit:

4Q25: R$55.9 (-58.6%) | 2025: R$283.2 (-24.4%)

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

4Q25: R$213.5 (-1.6%) | 2025: R$975.1 (+33.8%)

 

EARNINGS VIDEOCONFERENCE CALL 
(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)
March 12 – 11 am Brazil | 10 am New York | 2 pm London
Register / Access the Videoconference: Click here

IR Contacts
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://ri.fraslemobility.com/
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: (+55 54) 3239.1000

SOURCE Frasle Mobility

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Record quarterly net revenue for Frasle Mobility, even amid a challenging environment

Frasle Mobility closed the third quarter of 2025 with another record for consolidated net revenue, which reached R$1.4 billion, 36.4% higher than the ...

Frasle Mobility recorded an unprecedented consolidated net revenue of R$1.4 billion in the second quarter of the year

Frasle Mobility closed the second quarter of 2025 with a new record for consolidated net revenue. The Company reached R$1.4 billion, according to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics