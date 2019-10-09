Fratelli Beretta Becomes the Newest Culinary Offering at Madison Square Garden and First-Ever Italian-based Food Partner

The long-term partnership includes two Fratelli Beretta concession stands at the SAP Madison Concourse (Level 6) and Chase Bridge (Level 10) locations where guests can enjoy any four panini-style sandwiches with both hot and cold options. Additionally, Fratelli Small Plates will be available for guests to purchase at select locations in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre.

Fratelli Beretta joins Madison Square Garden's list of cutting-edge food options, a vital part of enjoying unforgettable sporting and entertainment events and share the goodness of authentic Italian products like prosciutto, salami, and mortadella with guests.

"For over 200 years, sports and healthy food has gone hand-in-hand for us at Fratelli Beretta," says Alberto Beretta, Global CEO of the company. "It's a huge honor for us to see our name at The Garden. It represents the first step for us in entering America's sporting heritage and a market we value strongly."

The Northern Italian company expanded to the US in 1997, opening its first international facility in South Hackensack, NJ. Today, they operate alongside two other American production facilities in Fresno, CA, and Mount Olive, NJ, the most modern salumi production facility in the US to date.

SOURCE Fratelli Beretta