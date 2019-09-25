Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Size Worth $56.56 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fraud detection & prevention market size is expected to reach USD 56.56 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements coupled with increasing penetration of Internet have created new opportunities for criminals to commit frauds and cyberattacks for personal gains. There is a growing concern across industries to curb threats and financial losses stemming from cyber scams such as Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), ransomware, and malware. As a result, organizations are increasingly deploying fraud detection and prevention solutions to minimize/mitigate risks posed by hackers to a business.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global fraud detection & prevention market was valued at USD 17.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2019 to 2025

The fraud analytics solutions segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 44.0% in 2018

The managed services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.0% of over the forecast period

The payment fraud application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40% in 2018

The large enterprise segment was valued at USD 13.02 billion in 2018

The North American market accounted for the largest revenue share of over 32.0% in 2018.

Read 137 page research report with ToC on "Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Solutions, By Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application, By Organization, By Vertical And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fraud-detection-prevention-market

Technological advancements such as IoT-based payments, wearable payments, contactless payments, e-transactions, and digital wallets have positively influenced the use of digital payment for online transactions and at point-of-sale terminals. Payment providers are offering digital wallet options such as Apple Pay, PayPal, and Alipay across various online platforms to ensure a seamless experience. Since payment providers act as an intermediary between the browser and banks, all risks associated with transactions are often borne by them. The proliferation of digital frauds and sophisticated cyberattacks has necessitated enterprises to adopt robust solutions for preventing malicious acts.

The demand for these solutions is primarily driven by banking, telecom, retail & e-commerce, and healthcare firms. Since these firms have a high transaction volume, they happen to generate and store a large amount of personal information. Cybercriminals are observed using sophisticated techniques such as botnets, Account Take Over (ATO) via malware, and phishing to commit acts of fraud. Moreover, they use emails, text messages, web browser pop-up windows, or even telephone calls to manipulate users to disclose information such as bank account numbers, balance information, and passwords.

As technology continues to evolve, hackers are expected to continue taking advantage of exploiting vulnerabilities. The growing awareness of attacks is expected to enable individuals and enterprises to understand, address, and diversify their risk strategies. Fraud detection acts as the first line of defense in curbing cyberattacks. Similarly, it enables organizations to strengthen their data privacy, customer due diligence, compliance policies, cyber analytics, and fraud monitoring, along with customer identification, authentication, and risk assessment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fraud detection & prevention market on the basis of component, solutions, services, application, organization, vertical, and region:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Solutions



Services

Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Fraud Analytics



Authentication



Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Fraud Detection and Prevention Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Professional Services



Managed Services

Fraud Detection and Prevention Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Insurance Claims



Money Laundering



Payment Fraud



Others

Fraud Detection and Prevention Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

SMB



Large Enterprise

Fraud Detection and Prevention Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

BFSI



Government & Defense



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Industrial & Manufacturing



Retail & E-commerce



Others

Fraud Detection and Prevention Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.