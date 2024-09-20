Fraud Detection & Prevention Market to Reach $252.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 24.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services, and an upsurge in mobile payment drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fraud Detection & Prevention Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "fraud detection & prevention market" was valued at $29.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $252.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services, and an upsurge in mobile payment drive the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in the adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the high cost of fraud detection and prevention solutions limits the growth of the fraud detection & prevention market.

The solution segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2022, this dominance is driven by the increasing demand for advanced technological solutions that can effectively detect, monitor, and prevent fraudulent activities across various industries such as banking, e-commerce, and insurance. Solutions like AI-based fraud detection, machine learning algorithms, and behavioral analytics have become critical tools in identifying potential fraud in real time and reducing financial losses. However, the service segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 28.0%, this growth is driven by the increasing need for specialized services such as consulting, implementation, and maintenance to help organizations effectively integrate and optimize fraud detection solutions.

The BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. This is primarily due to the high frequency and sophistication of fraud targeting financial institutions, making fraud detection and prevention solutions a critical need in the BFSI sector. Financial transactions, online banking, and digital payments are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, phishing schemes, and identity theft, driving the sector's substantial investment in advanced fraud detection technologies. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 32.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by several factors. Retailers are increasingly targeted by fraudsters due to the high volume of transactions and the sensitivity of customer data involved. As e-commerce and digital transactions expand, the need for advanced fraud detection and prevention solutions becomes more critical.

Regional Insights: The North America region held the highest market share in 2022.

By region, the fraud detection & prevention market was dominated by North America in 2022. North America, particularly the U.S., has a highly developed financial and technological infrastructure that supports advanced fraud detection solutions. The region's significant investments in cybersecurity and fraud prevention technologies, combined with a high incidence of cyber threats, drive continuous innovation and adoption of sophisticated fraud management systems.

Key Industry Developments

In February 2024 , the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that it has recovered over $375 million as a result of its implementation of an enhanced fraud detection process that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2023.

, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that it has recovered over as a result of its implementation of an enhanced detection process that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2023. In April 2024 , Cognizant collaborated with FICO, to launch a cloud-based real-time payment fraud prevention solution powered by FICO Falcon Fraud Manager. The joint offering would leverage both firms' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to help banks and other payment service providers in North America protect their customers from fraud in the growing world of instant digital payments.

, Cognizant collaborated with FICO, to launch a cloud-based real-time payment prevention solution powered by FICO Falcon Manager. The joint offering would leverage both firms' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to help banks and other payment service providers in protect their customers from in the growing world of instant digital payments. In September 2022 , Deutsche Bank collaborated with Visa, to help prevent online retail fraud . Merchants who process their e-commerce payments via Deutsche Bank can now use "Decision Manager," an automated fraud detection system from Visa-owned company Cybersource.

