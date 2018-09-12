Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is Driven by Innovation in Fraud Analytics Technologies

PUNE, India, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Widespread adoption of big data analytics by leading key players will augment fraud detection and prevention market, states Converged Markets

Fraudulent activities within organizations led to an increase in the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions. Industries, such as BFSI, retail, real estate, healthcare, and manufacturing sector, require solutions which contribute to the exponential growth of the fraud detection and prevention market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/725550/Converged_Markets_Logo.jpg )



Converged Markets' report, "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, GRC), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Real Estate, Manufacturing), Application, Service, and Organization Size - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast to 2025," states that the global fraud detection and prevention market is projected to grow approximately at USD 63.18 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.23% from 2018 to 2025.

Full Report can be accessed at: https://convergedmarkets.com/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-by-solution-fraud-analytics-authentication-grc-vertical-bfsi-retail-healthcare-real-estate-manufacturing-application-service-and-organization-size

Fraud Detection and Prevention is Led by Digital Technology and Penetration of Smartphone

The fraud detection and prevention market has witnessed an exponential growth due to the increase in digital technology, penetration of smartphones, coupled with the growth of the e-commerce industry.

The USA witnesses an exponential growth due to the well-established healthcare, financial institutions, and retail industries. The country is a technologically driven and, many organizations face unusual patterns of fraudulent activities; this encourages vendors to adopt analytics solutions. According to the Co-founder of Simility, "Machine learning technology is made to discern unusual patterns of fraudulent activities."

Request for Report Sample @ https://convergedmarkets.com/request-report-sample

Authentication Solutions to Witness an Exponential Growth Rate on the backdrop of stringent cybersecurity regulations

In the fraud detection and prevention market by solution, fraud analytics solution is the largest segment due to the demand for big data analytics among the organizations to detect fraud insights in minimum time. Globally, the high growth for fraud analytics is mainly from the Asia-Pacific region, followed by RoW.

However, authentication solutions are anticipated to witness an exponential growth rate on the backdrop of stringent cybersecurity regulations. Single-factor authentication (SFA) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) are the two subsegments of the authentication solution in the fraud detection and prevention market. SMEs are among the major buyers of authentication solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR from 2018 to 2015

North America accounted for the largest market share due to the rapid expansion of mobile payments. It experienced the highest rate of information theft and money laundering issues within the companies, due to the rise in the adoption of advanced payment technology. Asia-Pacific is also expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, due to the rise in the use of electronic payment channels such as debit card, mobile app, and credit card.

Make an Inquiry @ https://convergedmarkets.com/inquiry-before-buying

Major Software Companies Utilize Big Data to Analyze Pattern and Behavior Complex Data

Increase in demand for big data analytics is one of the major factors for the growth of fraud detection and prevention market. Automated fraud detection collects useful information to reduce financial frauds through analysis and data mining of big data. Big software companies such as IBM, SAS, and FICO use big data to analyze pattern and behavior complex data.

Acquisitions are the most dominant strategy used by the key players

The key players in the market are IBM, SAS Institute, FICO, Experian, ACI Worldwide, NICE, BAE Systems, DXE Technology, Dell EMC, and Software AG. These companies utilize acquisitions, expansions & investments, and new product launches to strengthen their dominance. The acquisition is the most dominant strategy used by the key players; for instance, IBM acquired IRIS Analytics to boost its analytics and counter fraud technology portfolio.

Browse Related Reports:

Managed Security Services Market by Type (Managed IAM, Managed Firewall, Managed DLP, Managed IDS/IPS, Managed Encryption, Managed SIEM, Managed UTM), Organization Size, Deployment, and Vertical- Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast to 2025

https://convergedmarkets.com/managed-security-services-market-by-type-managed-iam-managed-firewall-managed-dlp-managed-ids-ips-managed-encryption-managed-siem-managed-utm-organization-size-deployment-and-vertical-glob

Cybersecurity Market by Solution (DLP, IAM, Risk & Compliance Management, SIEM, DDOS, Unified Threat Management), Service, Organization Size, Security, Deployment Mode, and Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast to 2025

https://convergedmarkets.com/cybersecurity-market-by-solution-dlp-iam-risk-compliance-management-siem-ddos-unified-threat-management-service-organization-size-security-deployment-mode-and-vertical-global-opportuni

About Converged Markets:

Converged Markets is a premier provider of market intelligence and advisory services that delineates a focused vision to provide indispensable insights and strategic decision support to business leaders worldwide. Our team of knowledgeable and industry-experienced Business Consultants follows a distinct research approach and rigorous methodologies to analyze market dynamics that directly or indirectly impact mainstream businesses.

Comprehensive coverage of multiple industries and consistent deep-dive analysis are ingrained in our research methodology, and together these form the basis of our strategic research outcomes that aid our clients with the strategic growth roadmap.

We employ a number of assets and research tools that set us apart from other market research firms. Additionally, with long-term strategic partners and in-house expertise in all major industries, Converged Markets offers global, regional, and country-level analysis and insights to clients that assist them to make fact-based decisions and achieve their key business objectives.

Contact Our Business Development Team:

Email: sales@convergedmarkets.com

USA : +1-858-800-4242

UK : +44-208-068-2033



Visit Our Blog @ http://blog.convergedmarkets.com/index.php/category/information-communications-technology/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/converged-markets/

SOURCE Converged Markets