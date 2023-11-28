Fraud Detection And Prevention Market size is set to grow by USD 47.39 billion from 2022-2027 | The growing adoption of cloud-based service to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fraud detection and prevention market size is estimated to increase by USD 47.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.22% during the forecast period. The growth of the fraud detection and prevention market is significantly driven by the increased adoption of cloud-based services. Government agencies increasingly choose cloud-based solutions due to their versatility and scalability, catering to various needs like authentication, video management, biometric storage, and big data processing. Cloud data security becomes a paramount concern for agencies handling massive daily data volumes, prompting the adoption of cloud services, especially among defense organizations lacking dedicated security infrastructure. Consequently, the rise in cloud-based service adoption and increased security needs improve the demand for military-grade cybersecurity solutions, thus boosting the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - buy the report

Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Solutions and Services), End-user (Large enterprise and SMEs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

During the forecast period, significant market share growth is anticipated in the solutions segment. The rise in adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions within organizational IT departments is driven by increasing instances of intrusion, the necessity for robust fraud prevention measures, and security breaches. Notably, Biometrics authentication emerged as a leading revenue contributor within the solutions segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fraud detection and prevention market.

During the forecast period, North America is projected to contribute 39% to the global market, influenced by several factors. Notably, the presence of key vendors like IBM, Intel, Symantec, Akamai Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, and Cisco Systems in the US sustains the country's dominance in the global fraud detection and prevention market. The region faces increased cyber threats due to technological advancements in data utilization, cloud-based system deployment, boosting increased demand for fraud prevention solutions within IT organizations. Consequently, these elements are set to boost the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market in North America .

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advancements in fraud detection solutions, exemplified by innovations like Sift Digital Trust & Safety Suite, an AI-based fraud detection solution launched by DG Financial Technology Inc and Scudetto Corporation in Japan , boost market growth by combating e-commerce fraud and optimizing fraud prevention operations.

detection solutions, exemplified by innovations like Sift Digital Trust & Safety Suite, an AI-based detection solution launched by DG Financial Technology Inc and Scudetto Corporation in , boost market growth by combating e-commerce and optimizing prevention operations. Sift utilizes artificial intelligence to detect and mitigate various forms of online fraud , including account takeover and credit card fraud , minimizing losses from fraudulent activities and enhancing revenue, thus driving growth in the fraud detection and prevention market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Complex IT infrastructure set as a challenge for fraud detection and prevention due to interconnected systems from IoT, cloud computing, big data, and mobile devices lacking robust security features.

detection and prevention due to interconnected systems from IoT, cloud computing, big data, and mobile devices lacking robust security features. Difficulty in ensuring security and authenticity within intricate networks hampers fraud detection and prevention vendors, potentially impeding market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report

What are the key data covered in this Fraud Detection And Prevention Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Fraud Detection And Prevention Market between 2023 and 2027

Detection And Prevention Market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the Fraud Detection And Prevention Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Detection And Prevention Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Fraud Detection And Prevention Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Detection And Prevention Market industry across , , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Fraud Detection And Prevention Market vendors

