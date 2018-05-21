Fraud Protection Network's Form S-1 Goes Effective

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud Protection Network, Inc., (the "Company" or "Fraud Protection Network") a Florida corporation announced that its registration statement on Form S-1 has been declared effective by the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Edward Margolin, the Company's founder and chief executive officer, stated, "These are exciting times for Fraud Protection Network as we look forward to entering the public markets and providing transparency to our shareholders and investors."