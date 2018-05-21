Fraud Protection Network's Form S-1 Goes Effective

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud Protection Network, Inc., (the "Company" or "Fraud Protection Network") a Florida corporation announced that its registration statement on Form S-1 has been declared effective by the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Edward Margolin, the Company's founder and chief executive officer, stated, "These are exciting times for Fraud Protection Network as we look forward to entering the public markets and providing transparency to our shareholders and investors."
About Fraud Protection Network, Inc.
Fraud Protection Network provides consumer credit and identity solutions, both direct-to-consumers as well as to enterprise customers. A commitment to technology enables the Company to deliver innovative, customized solutions designed to meet its customers' specific needs. The Company's consumer platform includes subscription-based identity theft protection services as well as peer to peer tenant screening. The Company's enterprise solutions include Credit PreScreening, Loan PreQualification, software development, and EI3PA hosting services.
Company Contact Information:
Fraud Protection Network, Inc.
Janette Rodriguez, Marketing
2500 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd, Ste 404
Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009
Tel: 855-203-0683
Fax: 855-280-0672
Email: pr@fraudprotectionnetwork.com
Legal Contact:
Hamilton & Associates Law Group, P.A.
Brenda Hamilton, Attorney
101 Plaza Real South, Suite 202 N
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Tel: (561) 416-8956
Fax: (561) 416-2855
www.securitieslawyer101.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraud-protection-networks-form-s-1-goes-effective-300651188.html
SOURCE Fraud Protection Network
