Fraudbeat.com Relaunches as Go-To News Source for Fraud Trends and Prevention

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Jan. 21, 2026 -- Fraudbeat.com, a dedicated news site covering fraud trends, scams, and emerging threats to businesses and consumers, today announced the official relaunch of its platform. The revamped site delivers deeper reporting, clearer analysis, and more accessible coverage for anyone looking to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving fraud landscape.

Originally launched in 2019, Fraudbeat.com returns with a clearer mission: to become the most trusted independent news source for the fraud prevention community – similar to the role KrebsOnSecurity plays for the cybersecurity community at large. Fraud continues to escalate globally, with scammers stealing over $1 trillion in wealth in 2024, according to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, and 10% of Meta's 2024 revenue – roughly $16 billion – coming from fraudulent or banned advertising. These inroads by fraudsters touch everything from fintech and e-commerce to healthcare and government services, and the relaunched Fraudbeat.com site aims to fill a critical gap between technical research, industry updates, and public understanding.

"Fraud has become a constant and costly threat for organizations of every size," said Ronen Shnidman, publisher and editor of Fraudbeat.com. "Yet most coverage of fraud is geared only toward consumers or is fragmented and highly technical. Our goal is to close that gap with reporting that is credible, practical, and accessible. The fraud prevention sector deserves a dedicated, trustworthy source committed to explaining what's happening and why it matters."

The relaunched Fraudbeat.com features:

Industry News & Analysis: Timely reporting on major fraud schemes, regulatory changes, enforcement actions, and corporate responses.

Expert Commentary: Insights from fraud investigators, risk leaders, and technology experts.

Trend Spotlights: Regular coverage of emerging attack vectors, including generative-AI-enabled scams, account takeover methods, mule networks, and more.

Interviews & Profiles: Conversations with leading voices shaping fraud prevention policy, technology, and strategy.

The site is designed for a broad audience spanning fraud analysts, risk teams, financial services professionals, tech innovators, journalists, and policymakers.

In addition to news coverage, Fraudbeat.com plans to expand into research-driven reporting, data-backed survey trends, and a newsletter aimed at giving readers fast, digestible updates on developments that matter.

"Fraud evolves faster than most businesses can track. We want to help close that gap," added Shnidman. "By offering clear reporting rooted in facts and industry context, we aim to support better decision-making, smarter prevention strategies, and a more informed private and public sector conversation."

Fraudbeat.com is now live and actively publishing at www.fraudbeat.com.

