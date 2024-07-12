Fraud.net CEO Whitney Anderson Dubbed a 2024 Cybersecurity Pundit

Available to Media Outlets Globally for Fraud Management and Prevention Expertise

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net, an award-winning fraud and risk management platform, is excited to announce that Whitney Anderson, its CEO and co-founder, has been dubbed one of Cybersecurity Ventures 2024 Pundits. The inaugural 2024 List of Cybersecurity Pundits features experts with deep domain expertise in one or more technical categories. The Pundits also have experience analyzing topics and stories, providing media outlets with thoughtful and thorough comments.

Whitney Anderson leverages 25+ years of experience in applied AI, advanced analytics, and real-time payments to drive game-changing value for organizations. He is a sought-after speaker and thought leader on AI safety, fraud, and risk.

On being included in the list, Anderson stated: "I am excited to be joining this elite team of experts recognized by Cybersecurity Ventures. I look forward to sharing valuable insights and commentary with any media outlet seeking to navigate the complexities of fraud management and prevention."

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates a unified fraud, AML, and digital risk management platform for financial services and digital commerce enterprises worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps organizations dramatically reduce fraud, false positives, and financial crime and automates customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages a no-code/low-code architecture, offers natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading 3rd Party specialists, and relies on custom AI models to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About Cybersecurity Ventures

Cybersecurity Ventures is the leading researcher and authoritative source for global cyber economy insights, providing crucial data, statistics, and predictions to a diverse audience including CIOs, IT executives, CSOs, CISOs, cybersecurity practitioners, company founders, CEOs, venture capitalists, investors, business executives, HR professionals, and government cyber defense leaders. Through Cybercrime Magazine, it publishes comprehensive reports on global cybercrime, market forecasts, spending predictions, company data, venture funding, mergers, acquisitions, and employment trends. Its content is based on extensive original research and vetted information from credible sources, with no "pay-to-play" or "advertorial" content.

