Fraud.net Teams Up with People Data Labs to Enhance Fraud Prevention and Risk Management

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net, the award-winning real-time fraud and risk management platform, announces its partnership with People Data Labs, a leading provider of B2B data solutions. The partnership aims to transform how businesses combat digital financial crime, manage fraud risk, and streamline compliance.

Fraud.net enables digital enterprises to efficiently orchestrate transaction and identity data to mitigate fraud and risk, build higher customer trust, and unlock growth opportunities. Fraud.net's AppStore integrates solutions and data from leading third-party vendors, allowing businesses to leverage multiple providers of point-solutions within a single platform.

The partnership with People Data Labs integrates thousands of compliantly sourced datasets into a single developer-friendly source of truth. Their customers leverage over 3 billion profiles to enrich platforms, power AI models, and more. Within the AppStore, People Data Labs' services allow Fraud.net clients to better visualize and understand data, risk score transactions, and identify bad actors. As a result, businesses can make more informed decisions, streamline their fraud prevention, and mitigate risks.

Cathy Ross, President and co-founder of Fraud.net, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Partnering with People Data Labs allows us to enhance our fraud prevention capabilities with unparalleled data enrichment solutions. By integrating their comprehensive dataset into our AppStore, we can provide our clients with deeper insights and more robust protection against evolving threats."

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates a unified fraud, AML, and digital risk management platform for financial services and digital commerce enterprises worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps organizations dramatically reduce fraud, false positives, and financial crime and automates customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages a no-code/low-code architecture, offers natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading 3rd Party specialists, and relies on custom AI models to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

