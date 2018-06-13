Fraunhofer CSE Hosts Expert Discussion on Residential Energy Scorecards

The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced their intention that Massachusetts become the first state in the nation to require residential energy scores. The "scorecards" would be made available to potential homebuyers for any 1 to 4-unit homes publicly listed for sale. Talking points of the event hosted at Fraunhofer CSE included major lessons from German energy scorecards that may be applied to Massachusetts and challenges and concerns of implementing residential energy scorecards.

"With significant potential changes coming to Massachusetts due to the proposed residential energy scorecard requirement, the opportunity to hear about Mr. Erhorn's unique experience implementing a similar initiative in Germany couldn't have come at a better time," said Fraunhofer CSE Executive Director Christian Hoepfner. "Our speaker and panelists brought a wide range of perspectives and ideas that we look forward to following as this initiative gets implemented. Fraunhofer CSE is pleased that our grid modernization series continues to be a place for thought leaders and industry experts to learn about and discuss issues that will be affecting renewable energy for years to come."

Fraunhofer CSE will host the next Grid Modernization in Massachusetts Roundtable in August.

