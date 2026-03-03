Fraunhofer IIS and Airoha Showcase Next-Generation Multi-Channel Spatial Audio on AB1595 Platform at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraunhofer IIS and Airoha Technology are presenting a breakthrough multi-channel spatial audio solution for next-generation wireless headsets at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The collaboration integrates Fraunhofer's industry-leading LC3plus codec and Cingo spatial audio rendering solutions with Airoha's flagship Bluetooth SoC, the AB1595 — enabling high-definition, low-latency, and resilient wireless multi-channel audio tailored for premium mobile and XR applications.

Airoha is dedicated to providing an open and robust platform that empowers our partners to push the boundaries of wireless audio

At the core of this joint solution is a seamless, high-definition multi-channel wireless transmission chain designed to meet the evolving demands of mobile devices, extended reality (XR), and immersive media ecosystems. By leveraging Airoha's proprietary High Data-rate Technology (HDT), the AB1595 platform provides the robust bandwidth required to support Fraunhofer's LC3plus codec. This combination delivers high-resolution audio with efficient bitrates and ultra-low latency — essential for scalable, multi-channel headset designs that go far beyond traditional stereo limitations.

Complementing the transmission pipeline, Fraunhofer's Cingo binaural rendering technology transforms multi-channel content into an immersive 3D sound experience directly on the headset. Cingo delivers lifelike audio for streaming, gaming, immersive communications, and next-generation media services. For complex multi-channel content, Cingo combines excellent timbre preservation with efficient low-power performance — critical for mobile and wearable devices.

Dynamic spatial audio with head-tracking — a key enabler for immersive media and XR use cases — is supported by CyweeMotion sensor fusion technology. CyweeMotion enables single- and synchronized dual-ear IMU sensor modes for TWS and OWS designs, delivering stable and responsive head-tracking performance across form factors.

The Airoha AB1595 provides a highly open and developer-friendly DSP platform that allows advanced third-party algorithms — such as Fraunhofer's — to run efficiently. This integration underscores Airoha's commitment to empowering OEMs and mobile ecosystem partners to differentiate in an increasingly competitive global market.

"Airoha is dedicated to providing an open and robust platform that empowers our partners to push the boundaries of wireless audio," said Yuchuan Yang, Senior Vice President of Airoha Technology. "The AB1595 is designed to seamlessly support sophisticated third-party algorithms. We are proud to collaborate with Fraunhofer in enabling immersive, scalable multi-channel audio experiences for the next generation of connected devices."

To ensure reliable performance even in congested RF environments — common in dense urban and trade show settings — the solution incorporates Fraunhofer's LC3plus Advanced Packet Loss Concealment (PLC), enhancing stream continuity and resilience. Combined with Airoha's High Data-rate Technology (HDT), the system delivers a robust, high-throughput wireless audio experience optimized for modern mobile networks and device ecosystems.

Experience the Demonstration at MWC Barcelona 2026

Fraunhofer IIS will showcase the integrated reference system live at Booth #CS64 during Mobile World Congress 2026. Visitors can experience:

High-fidelity multi-channel wireless transmission powered by LC3plus

Immersive Cingo spatial audio rendering with head-tracking

Real-time demonstration of packet loss resilience and low-latency performance

Integration within the Airoha AB1595 SoC SDK

The Fraunhofer technologies are available for integration as part of the Airoha AB1595 platform SDK.

Media Contact: Airoha Technology / Terrence Chang / [email protected]

SOURCE Airoha Technology