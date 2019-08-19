Fraunhofer TechBridge Announces The Design2Scale Challenge: Seeking Innovations and Technologies in 3rd Generation Biofuels Downstream Processing

Technologies and strategies to aid in algal separation, cell disruption and pretreatment of microalgal cells, prior to lipid extraction

Technologies, strategies and processes to efficiently extract intracellular lipids from microalgae

New capabilities in microalgal downstream processing that minimize energy usage, chemical intensity and/or complexity

Fraunhofer TechBridge, a program of Fraunhofer USA, will award up to $50,000 in prototyping, demonstration, and/or validation services from the world-renowned Fraunhofer R&D network to selected teams working on solutions in this domain. Such awards have been proven to lower barriers for private investment and strategic partnerships.

Up to $50,000 in startup technology validation, demonstration and piloting services from the Fraunhofer R&D network

in startup technology validation, demonstration and piloting services from the Fraunhofer R&D network Potential for collaborative technology development with the intent to demonstrate viable downstream processing technologies at ExxonMobil's large-scale cultivation facility

Moreover, this opportunity provides the context and framework to build close relationships with ExxonMobil, which may, upon program conclusion, result in an investment, joint development agreement, technical project, pilot and/or additional partnership format(s).

Proposals are due by November 15, 2019 at: www.designed2scalechallenge.com. Applicants and awardees' intellectual property will be fully protected throughout the review process.

About Fraunhofer USA and the TechBridge Program

The TechBridge Program is led by Fraunhofer USA, Inc. in the United States. Fraunhofer has established itself as a leading industry-driven international laboratory accelerating the adoption of energy technologies through scientific research and engineering innovation. The core offering of TechBridge is applied, industry-focused projects performed for entrepreneurs by the Fraunhofer Network with the express goal of de-risking novel technologies for the private sector. Projects may take the form of developing and testing prototypes, deploying field demonstrations, performing third-party validation, generating test data in an industry context, or manufacturability studies. These projects bring promising technologies closer to market and make them more attractive for private sector investment, industry adoption, and scale-up funding, ultimately leading to the accelerated success of high growth entrepreneurs and businesses. For more information on Fraunhofer TechBridge, please visit the TechBridge Webpage.

Fraunhofer USA, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in Rhode Island that is dedicated to the advancement of applied research. Fraunhofer USA was founded in 1994 to conduct applied R & D for customers from industry and state governments and the federal government in the United States. Partnering with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe's largest application- oriented research and development organization, Fraunhofer USA can offer both domestic and international resources to enhance its portfolio of R & D services.

Fraunhofer TechBridge Contact

Nick Rancis

Fraunhofer TechBridge Program Lead

Techbridge(at)fraunhofer.org

SOURCE Fraunhofer USA, Inc.

