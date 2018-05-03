The company's new owners, Roger Runyan, CEO, and Dan Rivard, President, who have been the with organization for more than 20 years each, embarked on the rebrand as a way to reflect the company's new focus towards using technology and a team strategy for delivering the best experience possible to customers.

"Our #1 focus at Fraza has always been great service," said Dan Rivard. "That will never change. Going forward we plan to take that service to a new level with a more holistic approach to working with our customers."

"Our new brand reflects a more modern way of doing business in the material handling industry," said Roger Runyan. "We've refreshed our look and website because we're excited about the new direction Fraza is heading. Our focus on using data and technology gives our customers better visibility into how their business functions and allows them to make the best decisions for managing their equipment, products, and people. That, coupled with our exceptional employees, positions Fraza to be a better partner to our customers than ever before."

As part of its celebration of the new brand, Fraza is hosting an Open House at its Canton facility on Wednesday, May 9th, from 11am – 4pm.

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment, parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment, rentals, related warehouse and industrial supplies, and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has three full service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, and Bridgeport. For more information about Fraza, please visit http://www.frazagroup.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraza-forklifts-rebrands-to-fraza-introduces-new-logo-website-and-brand-focus-300640702.html

SOURCE Fraza

Related Links

http://frazagroup.com

