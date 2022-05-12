Fraza Hires Jeff Fuller and Tom Wood for Operations and Sales Leadership Roles

In his role, Fuller will be responsible for overseeing the service, parts, used equipment, dock and door, and rental departments. He is a decorated former US Navy sailor who, during his ten years of duty, served several deployments around the world and earned the Navy Achievement Medal. He then joined the material handling industry as a shop technician in Atlanta, Georgia. Over the course of nearly 30 years, Fuller progressed through the ranks holding positions such as field service technician, service trainer, service manager, operations manager, branch manager, and vice president of operations for several employers.

"I'm very impressed with Fraza," said Fuller. "The sincere commitment to its people, its customers, and the industry is demonstrated by actions, not just words. I'm excited to join the Fraza family and help lead the company to be the best service organization, period."

Wood, like Fuller, joins Fraza after holding multiple material handling roles such as parts customer care, parts sales rep, service sales representative, account manager, and sales manager at Crown. More recently, he served as regional sales manager at Carolina Handling in North Carolina. At Fraza, Wood will be responsible for overseeing the forklift and other material handling equipment sales department which includes a large team of territory sales, national accounts, and warehouse solutions representatives.

"I'm most excited to join the Fraza team for the opportunity to grow the business into a dominant industry leader and contribute to the already fantastic family culture," said Wood.

"I couldn't be more excited about adding Jeff and Tom to our team," said Roger Runyan, CEO. "Both gentlemen bring a wealth of material handling experience and leadership to Fraza. As our business grows, these two will be integral to ensuring our customers continue to receive the same great service and support we're known for."

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling and facilities management provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment; parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment; dock and door products and service; rentals; related warehouse and industrial supplies; batteries and chargers; and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has four full-service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, Bridgeport, and Grand Rapids. Learn more at frazagroup.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

