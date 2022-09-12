Fraza Moves Sterling Heights Branch to Rochester Hills

CANTON, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraza, a material handling equipment and solutions provider headquartered in southeast Michigan, announces today that the organization has moved their Sterling Heights branch to Rochester Hills. Fraza provides solutions by delivering the right people, equipment and technology to help move businesses forward.

"Moving to a larger facility in Rochester Hills allows us the space to better service our customers' needs," said Fraza CEO Roger Runyan. "We're feeling positive about the direction our organization is going in, and this move is a step toward our goals of geographical and vertical growth."

The new building contains not only the main shop and showroom but will also house Fraza's Energy Solutions division. As part of Fraza's Electric Promise, the organization can support customers through the electric conversion process from selecting the right electric material handling products for their business, to installing the infrastructure required for electric products, to providing highly trained technicians to service electric products throughout their lifespan.

"Fraza has always been a recognized leader in material handling service, and we are continuing on that path by providing new technology, high quality products and services to Michigan," said Executive Vice President Tony Bowne. "I'm excited about all the opportunities this will provide our team. As our business grows, it's great to see our team members take on new challenges, as well."

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment, parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment, rentals, related warehouse and industrial supplies, and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has three full-service locations in Canton, Rochester Hills and Bridgeport. For more information about Fraza, please visit http://www.frazagroup.com/.

SOURCE Fraza