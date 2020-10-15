Fraza Welcomes Scott Stoy as Vice President of Accounting and Finance

Stoy brings 20+ years of experience to Fraza and has held a variety of positions in finance and operations during his career, including his most recent role of Finance Director of Flint Group Packaging. Prior to that, he spent ten years in various finance and leadership roles with Federal Mogul/Tenneco.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join the team," said Roger Runyan, CEO of Fraza. "His experience in the automotive industry will push our organization to better understand current and future customer needs. Scott will help Fraza insure its organizational sustainability in financial health, customer loyalty, employee morale, culture, values, and marketplace brand."

"This is an exciting time to join Fraza," said Stoy. "With the company's excellent growth prospects and opportunities for expansion, the future is very bright. I'm looking forward to working with the team and making a contribution to Fraza's success."

Stoy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Management from Albion College and has completed graduate coursework at the University of Michigan – Dearborn.

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling and facilities management provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and pre-owned forklifts and other material handling equipment; parts and service for any make or model of equipment; dock and door products and service; rentals; related warehouse and industrial supplies; batteries and chargers; and operator training. Fraza also serves as Overhead Door Company of Metro DetroitTM. In business since 1938, Fraza has four full-service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, Bridgeport, and Grand Rapids. Learn more at frazagroup.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

