Fraza Wins MCFA Dealer of Excellence for 2020

CANTON, Mich., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraza, an end-to-end material handling solutions provider headquartered in southeastern Michigan, is pleased to announce it has received the distinguished Dealer of Excellence award from Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) -- a leading manufacturer of forklifts under the Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich® brands -- for the fifth consecutive year.

"Fraza continues to show its dedication to delivering the high-quality products its customers deserve by earning the Dealer of Excellence award for the fifth consecutive year," said John Sneddon, vice president of sales and marketing at MCFA. "Their commitment to providing outstanding service and industry expertise is a hallmark of their longstanding partnership with MCFA, and I applaud their efforts."

"Winning the Dealer of Excellence award for the fifth year in a row is a thrill," said Roger Runyan, CEO of Fraza. "We focus on delivering the best service possible and our strong relationship with MCFA is a key to our success. Being able to offer the best equipment available to our customers and report their feedback to MCFA is integral to the customer getting the exact products they need for their warehouse, all from one brand. We are proud of our partnership and our team and look forward to serving customers with MCFA products for many years to come."

Fraza is a leader in material handling and warehouse products and services, providing innovative solutions to reduce costs and improve uptime for its customers across North America.

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment; parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment; dock and door products and service; batteries and chargers; racking and shelving; rentals; related warehouse and industrial supplies; and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has four full-service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, Bridgeport, and Grand Rapids. Learn more at frazagroup.com.

About Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)

Manufacturer of High-Quality Material Handling Equipment

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) is a leading manufacturer of high-quality forklifts and warehouse products in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Based in Houston, Texas, the company distributes three distinct brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products – through its extensive dealer network. All products are backed by industry-leading customer service and superior product support. For more information about MCFA or any of its brands, visit Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Cat Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks or Jungheinrich Forklifts.

