Frazer Celebrates 70 Years with New Global Headquarters and Brand Refresh

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazer, Ltd. marked its 70th anniversary with a three-part celebration at its new Global Headquarters, highlighting the opening of a second production facility and the unveiling of a refreshed brand identity.

The event brought together customers, partners, vendors, and community leaders to recognize Frazer's growth and continued focus on the future of mobile healthcare.

Frazer recently celebrated a major milestone - 70 years in business - by opening the doors to our new Global Headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas. This wasn’t just a ribbon-cutting. It was a chance to bring together the people who make everything possible - our customers, partners, vendors, and team - and show where we’re headed next. Speed Speed

Founded in 1956 and serving the emergency medical market since 1985, Frazer has grown into a global provider of mobile healthcare solutions for EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and specialty organizations. The new Sugar Land facility represents a strategic investment in production capacity, technology, and long-term scalability.

The milestone reflects decades of customer partnership. As VP of Sales and Marketing, Adam Fischer said the facility is "a way of giving that investment back—by building better solutions and supporting customers at a higher level."

A Facility Designed for Excellence

The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the new facility, showcasing Frazer's structured production process, integrated technology, and safety-focused design.

For Chief Strategy & Information Officer Darren Ward, the new space transforms the customer experience: "It gives customers a place to see their vehicles up close, work with our team, and receive hands-on training—something we've never offered at this level."

A Brand for the Future

Frazer also introduced a refreshed brand identity, including an updated logo and modernized visual presence. The update reflects the company's evolution while staying grounded in its core values.

CEO Laura Griffin described the change as a natural step forward: "We wanted a brand that reflects where we started, where we are today, and where we're going."

Strengthening Partnerships

The event reinforced Frazer's long-term commitment to its customers and their mission.

That commitment extends beyond the product itself. As Business Development Director Nathan Jung explained, "it's about helping our customers perform at their best and deliver the high-quality level of care they are known for."

Looking Ahead

As Frazer enters its eighth decade, the company remains focused on expanding operations, strengthening partnerships, and investing in service and infrastructure.

With a new headquarters, increased production capacity, and a refreshed brand, Frazer continues to define the future of mobile healthcare through a disciplined, customer-first approach.

For more information, visit www.frazerbilt.com.

SOURCE Frazer, LTD.