Frazier Aviation Announces CEO Bob Frazier's Retirement After 50 Years of Leadership

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Aviation, Inc. ("Frazier Aviation" or "the Company"), a global leader in sustainment solutions for the military aircraft aftermarket sector, today announced that, as part of a long-planned transition following 50 years of dedicated service and leadership, Bob Frazier has decided to retire from the company at the end of this year. Brian Williams, CEO of Frazier Aviation's parent company Frazier Aviation International, will continue to lead the Company alongside its leadership and management team.

"It has been an honor to lead Frazier Aviation and help shape the company our family founded more than 72 years ago into the global industry leader it is today for manufacturing and supplying aerospace component parts," said Bob Frazier. "I am deeply proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to seeing Brian and the entire team continue to drive forward Frazier's legacy of success."

"We are grateful for Bob's five decades of leadership and for his partnership throughout this transition, which has helped cement Frazier Aviation's world-class reputation for quality, innovation, and reliability," said Brian Williams. "It will be a privilege to guide Frazier and our dedicated team into this next chapter, and we remain focused on building that momentum as a leading and trusted partner to the military aerospace sector."

Earlier this year, Frazier Aviation announced its strategic partnership with Seven Point Equity Partners, an operationally-focused, value-oriented private investment firm, to enhance the Company's product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, both organically and via targeted acquisitions, to better serve its global customer base and position the organization for long-term growth. Frazier Aviation has also expanded its leadership team and Board, which now includes industry veteran Dr. Ahmed Metwalli, who as the former head of Lockheed Martin Aircraft and Logistics Centers' (LMALC) international business, has significant aerospace and defense industry experience. The Company is also bolstering its business development and operational capabilities with several additional strategic hires across the organization.

"Frazier Aviation's growth and esteemed global reputation are a testament to Bob's hard work and determination," said Tom Burchill, Managing Partner of Seven Point Equity Partners. "We look forward to continuing to build on Frazier Aviation's legacy for quality and exceptional performance, and plan to invest further in the organization to leverage its products, people, technical capabilities, and operations in order to drive continued expansion."

Founded in 1953, Frazier Aviation specializes in manufacturing, fabrication, and maintenance/repair services for a wide variety of military aircraft platforms, including, among others, the Lockheed Martin C-130, F-16, and P-3. Frazier serves as a critical partner to its global customer base by manufacturing spare structural components and performing MRO services for legacy and current-generation military aircraft platforms. The Company has earned a world-class and literally battle-tested reputation in the military aerospace sector over the past seven decades based on its deep design, manufacturing competencies, and quality products and services.

Based in Miami, Seven Point is a private investment firm founded by Tom Burchill and Mark Kammert. Seven Point pursues a value-oriented and operationally focused investment strategy, investing where it can use its expertise and resources to fundamentally transform businesses and deliver exceptional returns for investors. The firm's investment interest is focused on specialty manufacturing and business services in industry sectors that are expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy.

