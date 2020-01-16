Frazier Healthcare Partners Announces Multiple Promotions on its Life Sciences Team

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Healthcare Partners announced the promotion of several members on its Life Sciences team: Dan Estes, Ph.D., to General Partner; Jamie Brush, M.D., to Partner; Gordon Empey, J.D., to Partner and General Counsel; Aditya Kohli, Ph.D., to Principal (Operating Professional); and Liz Park to Vice President of Investor Relations.

Dr. Estes joined the Frazier Life Sciences team in 2011. He led Frazier's investments in, and serves on the board of directors for, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Outpost Medicine, Cirius Therapeutics and three undisclosed biopharma companies where he was involved as a co-founder. He previously served on the board of Semnur Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Scilex). Dr. Estes was also involved in Frazier's investments in Acerta Pharma BV (acquired by AstraZeneca), Tobira Therapeutics (acquired by Allergan), Ignyta (acquired by Roche), Iovance and PreCision Dermatology (acquired by Valeant), among others.

Dr. Brush joined the Frazier Life Sciences team in 2016 and focuses on investments in public biopharma companies in addition to private deals. He led Frazier's investments in Krystal Biotech and Translate Bio, and was involved in Frazier's investments in Ignyta (acquired by Roche), ARMO (acquired by Eli Lilly) and Amunix Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Empey joined the Frazier Life Sciences team in 2017 and has more than 20 years of experience as counsel to venture capital investors and life sciences companies. Prior to joining Frazier, he was a partner with Cooley LLP, one of the premier biotechnology and technology law firms. In his legal practice at Cooley LLP, Mr. Empey focused on emerging growth companies, corporate securities and mergers & acquisitions, and worked closely with Frazier Life Sciences on several investments and company creation efforts.

Dr. Kohli joined the Frazier Life Sciences team in 2016 and focuses on company creation. He co-founded Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Scout Bio, and helped launch Passage Bio. Dr. Kohli serves as the Chief Business Officer of Phathom Pharmaceuticals and as a member of the board of directors for Scout Bio.

Ms. Park originally joined Frazier in 2003 and re-joined the firm in 2015. She leads the investor relations efforts for the Life Sciences team and helped to raise nearly $1.3 billion across the three dedicated Life Sciences funds.

"We are dedicated to developing our team, who are critical to our success, and it is very gratifying to not only see them progress in their careers, but to expand our partnership as well," stated James Topper, Managing General Partner at Frazier. "Dan, Jamie, Gordon, Aditya and Liz are extremely strong contributors and were instrumental in the successful fundraise of Frazier Life Sciences X."

