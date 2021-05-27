Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $1.4 Billion Growth Buyout Fund

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Healthcare Partners , a leading healthcare-focused investment firm, has closed its 10th dedicated healthcare private equity fund focused on the middle market. Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund X, L.P. (FHGB X) was oversubscribed and hit its hard cap of $1.4 billion in total capital commitments.

The offering garnered strong support from new and existing limited partners, which represent some of the most prestigious public pension funds, financial institutions, foundations and endowments, family offices, corporate pensions and sovereign wealth funds, with commitments coming globally from investors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The majority of investors from its previous fund, FHGB IX, increased their commitment for FHGB X.

"We are humbled and grateful for the continued support and partnership of our long-time investors and are pleased to welcome a blue-chip group of new investors into the Frazier family," said Nader Naini, co-managing partner at Frazier. "The global interest in our fund is a testament to our unique strategy and proven track record of developing market-leading healthcare companies. We view this responsibility as a privilege and honor."

Frazier focuses on acquiring controlling interests in healthcare companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $75 million where it can invest between $50 million and $300 million of equity. Investments can take the form of corporate carveouts of private and publicly traded companies, recapitalizations and buy-and-build strategies.

Recent investments include the corporate carveout of MedData from Mednax (Ticker: MD) in October 2019. MedData is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services for hospitals, health systems and healthcare providers. More recently, in December 2020, Frazier acquired a 50% stake in CSafe Global, a Dayton, Ohio-based provider of cold chain shipping and air cargo solutions to the life science and pharmaceutical industries.

Recent exits include the December 2020 sale of PCI, a leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global supply-chain solutions provider, to Kohlberg and Mubadala in a $3.0+ billion transaction. Northfield, a provider of operating room instrument, scope and power system repair services was sold to Agiliti in March 2021 for $475 million.

"Our thesis-driven, executive in residence-centered strategy has enabled the Frazier franchise to become a preferred partner to both serially successful executives and sellers of companies in targeted sectors of interest," said Ben Magnano, co-managing partner at Frazier. "Our three decades of focusing on the healthcare industry, breadth and depth of our ecosystem and team resonated with both new and existing investors."

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners, with the addition of FHGB X, has more than $6.2 billion total capital raised.

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to healthcare companies. With more than $6.2 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies with transaction types ranging from buyouts of profitable healthcare companies to venture capital and company creation. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, Wash., and Menlo Park, Calif., and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information about Frazier Healthcare Partners, please visit www.frazierhealthcare.com .

