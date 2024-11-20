Frazier Healthcare Partners closes oversubscribed $2.3 Billion 11th Growth Buyout Fund in six months

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Healthcare Partners (Frazier), a dedicated healthcare private equity firm, today announced the close of its latest flagship fund, Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund XI, L.P. (FHGB XI). FHGB XI was significantly over-subscribed, hitting its hard cap of $2.3 billion of limited partner commitments in six months. FHGB XI will focus on acquiring controlling interests in middle-market healthcare companies.

FHGB XI garnered strong support from a diverse group of global limited partners, which include prominent public pension funds, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, corporate pensions, family offices, foundations and endowments.

"We are humbled and deeply grateful for the long-standing support, trust and partnership from our existing limited partners, and the overwhelming interest from new investors, particularly given the challenging fundraising environment," said Nader Naini, co-managing partner at Frazier. "We believe our more than 30 years of industry experience, healthcare focus and differentiated approach of pairing high-conviction themes with proven executives resonated with investors."

Today, Frazier's team includes 24 investment professionals who collaborate with executives and advisors to identify long-term trends across healthcare and develop highly curated investment theses. Frazier's Center of Excellence (CoE), a dedicated portfolio operations team comprised of 22 experienced professionals, brings functional expertise in areas the firm believes are critical to promoting sustained growth.

"Frazier's ability to identify emerging industry trends in advance of the broader market, and our thesis-driven Executive in Residence (EIR)-centric model, provide us with a distinct advantage," said Ben Magnano, co-managing partner at Frazier. "Our sustained access to proven executive talent is paired with these investment theses to build sustainable healthcare companies that play into these themes. This fundraise reflects the trust we have built with our limited partners and our track record of developing category-leading companies while validating our unique healthcare investment strategy."

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Since its inception, Frazier has raised over $9 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities and has invested in more than 200 companies over 33 years. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier is headquartered in Seattle, with an office in New York City (opening June 2025), and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information about Frazier, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/growth-buyout.

SOURCE Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyouts