"We are appreciative of the continued support from our existing investors and pleased to have added a few new select blue-chip limited partners that together represent a world-class group of investors," said Nader Naini, managing partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners. "The commitment and confidence they have shown in our team is directly related to our rich 27-year history of developing category-leading healthcare companies. The team is particularly gratified by the overwhelming response to this offering."

Frazier Healthcare will continue to partner with seasoned healthcare executives to acquire and develop exceptional companies that will reshape the evolving healthcare landscape. Led by the same experienced leadership team that includes Naini; Nathan Every, M.D.; Brian Morfitt and Ben Magnano, Frazier's growth buyout group will continue to execute its operating partner-centric investment strategy, leveraging the team's deep healthcare domain expertise.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. With more than $4.2 billion in total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 170 companies with investments ranging from company creation and venture capital to buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies. The firm's Growth Buyout team invests in healthcare and pharmaceutical services, medical products and related sectors. The Life Sciences team invests in therapeutics and related areas that are addressing unmet medical needs through innovation. Frazier has offices in Seattle, Wash., and Menlo Park, Calif., and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

For more information about Frazier Healthcare Partners, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frazier-healthcare-partners-closes-oversubscribed-780-million-growth-buyout-fund-300626918.html

SOURCE Frazier Healthcare Partners

