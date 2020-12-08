Frazier Investment Management Adds Brian Murphy As Market Strategist And Investment Manager

WAKEFIELD, R.I., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Investment Management, a Wakefield, RI-based investment management firm, today announces the addition of Brian Murphy as Market Strategist and Investment Manager.

Murphy joins Frazier Investment Management to expand the firm's investment research, analysis and management capabilities. In his role as Market Strategist and Investment Manager, he brings extensive trading and investing experience across equities, options, futures, fixed income, forex and commodity markets.

Murphy served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years as a carrier jet pilot. Transitioning to civilian life, he attended the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College. Prior to joining Frazier Investment Management, Murphy managed a private portfolio for a select group of families.

"Steve and I talked for over a year before realizing that our skill-sets complemented one another. He has built an amazing practice grounded on relationships, trust and sophisticated advice and execution," said Murphy. "I was focused on a long/short neutral portfolio and that experience brings a unique perspective to the team. I'm delighted to bring that perspective to the forward-thinking model at Frazier Investment Management. This firm understands what it takes to build and preserve wealth in any market climate, and I'm glad to contribute to those efforts on behalf of our clients."

Founded in 2018 by Steve Frazier, AIF®, Frazier Investment Management operates under the core belief that a transparent, progressive and collaborative process delivers exceptional results. With the addition of Murphy, the firm will continue its goal of raising the bar for financial advice.

"As we expand our team as part of an ongoing commitment to enhancing our service capabilities, being able to add a leader and professional like Brian is a significant move for our practice and our clients," said Frazier. "Brian exemplifies the values and philosophies in which we operate. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Frazier Investment Management is a Wakefield, RI-based investment management and wealth management firm serving families, pre-retirees, retirees, entrepreneurs and small businesses in New England and nationwide. To learn more about Frazier Investment Management, please visit frazierim.com.

