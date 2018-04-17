Frazier Investment Management Launches Financial Services and Investment Management Practice

Founded by Steven Frazier, AIF®, the firm's mission is to be a trusted partner in the investing and financial planning success of their clients. Frazier, formerly a financial advisor at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., will lead the firm's investment management practice, while his colleague, Michael Jilling, CFP® of Jilling Wealth Management, will serve as a strategic partner.

"I admire the transparency and objectivity of independent platforms," said Frazier. "Our objective structure and access to comprehensive investment strategies gives our clients confidence in our planning process and the advice we offer."

Frazier will utilize his industry experience, a calculated client process, top tier research and an independent advice platform. Through the use of contemporary financial tools and technology, Frazier Investment Management offers business owners, families and individuals a service fit for the modern investor.

"I'm excited to bring this forward-thinking model to clients in Rhode Island and across the country," said Frazier. "At Frazier Investment Management, our goal is to raise the bar for financial advice, delivering a transparent, progressive and collaborative process that produces exceptional results."

Frazier Investment Management is a Wakefield, RI-based financial services and investment management firm specializing in assisting and advising entrepreneurs, pre-retirees, retirees, families and businesses across the United States. To learn more about Frazier Investment Management, please visit http://frazierim.com/

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

