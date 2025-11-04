Frazil Recognized by MountainWest Capital Network as One of Utah's Fastest-Growing Companies

The company ranked No. 36 on the 2025 Utah 100 list, up from No. 44 in 2024 and No. 64 in 2023, marking its third consecutive year among Utah's top-performing businesses.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazil, the largest slush brand in the U.S. and creator of America's favorite convenience-store frozen drink, today announced it has ranked No. 36 on the 2025 MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) Utah 100 list of the state's fastest-growing companies. This marks the company's third consecutive year on the list.

"We're honored to be recognized among Utah's fastest-growing companies once again," said Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Frazil. "This recognition reflects the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our entire team. It highlights our steady growth and continued momentum as we expand our reach nationwide."

The Utah 100 Awards, hosted annually by MountainWest Capital Network, celebrate the state's most dynamic businesses across all industries. Rankings are determined by a weighted average of both revenue-percentage growth and total-dollar growth over a five-year period.

Frazil's 2025 growth was driven by several key initiatives:

Acquired Trident Beverage, expanding its footprint in K–12 schools nationwide and broadening its foodservice beverage portfolio.

Revived its fan-favorite Free Frazil Friday, giving away 1.7 million free cups of the frozen drink across the country throughout the summer.

Launched Café Tango Tuesday, a new August c-store promotion offering free frozen coffee beverages every Tuesday.

Acquired Alligator Ice, accelerating its leadership in convenience-store beverage programs and expanding distribution to more locations nationwide.

With over 50,000 Frazil machines in operation across the U.S. and a growing suite of frozen beverage offerings, Frazil continues to strengthen its position as a category leader and trusted partner to retailers nationwide. The company's continued growth reflects strong consumer demand and expansion across its product lines, including its flagship Frazil frozen slushies, Frazil Energy, and Café Tango frozen coffee, which bring new flavors and formats to convenience-store beverage programs nationwide.

"This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work and the strong partnerships we've built with retailers and customers across the country," added Freebairn. "We're excited to keep building on this momentum."

About Frazil

Frazil is the #1 slush brand in the United States, operating over 50,000 machines across convenience stores, movie theaters, QSRs/LSRs, amusement parks, water parks, stadiums, and family entertainment centers nationwide. Known for its signature texture and bold, vibrant flavors, Frazil has redefined the frozen drink experience, making it a go-to choice for fun-seekers and beverage lovers alike. In addition to its award-winning Frazil slushies, the company also offers the popular Café Tango frozen coffee beverage, delivering a variety of exciting options to satisfy every palate. From convenience stores to schools, Frazil is committed to bringing smiles and refreshing experiences to customers across the country.

For more information, visit www.frazil.com.

