FRB Expands Taxation Practice Group, Elevates Andrew Gradman and Matthew Foreman to Co-Chairs

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP

23 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman is pleased to announce Partners Andrew L. Gradman, Esq., LL.M. (California) and Matthew E. Foreman, Esq., LL.M. (New York) have been elevated to Co-Chairs of the firm's Taxation Practice Group, alongside Matthew E. Rappaport, Esq. LL.M.

Andrew advises clients on various federal and international tax matters, including deferral and characterization of income, partnership taxation, corporate taxation, and Opportunity Zones. He also has extensive experience in estate and gift tax planning. He started his legal career as a federal prosecutor in California and worked as a staff attorney at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. These government experiences inform his judgment in offering opinions on uncertain tax matters.

Matt brings extensive expertise from Big Four accounting firms and law firms, where he advised on multifaceted tax matters. He provides strategic tax solutions for diverse needs, including taxable and tax-free mergers, sales, and reorganizations; and tax-efficient structures for U.S. businesses to expand abroad. Matt defends clients during audits from the IRS and state tax agencies, and guides clients on complex cryptocurrency matters.

"Since we founded FRB in 2018, the tax practice has been a core pillar of our cross-departmental offerings, and we knew that scaling the department would entail finding elite talent," said FRB Vice Managing Partner Matthew E. Rappaport. "In Andrew and Matt, we boast two superlative lawyers embodying everything FRB is about: exceptional legal work, premium client service, prolific publishing, knowledge-sharing through speaking engagements, unwavering ethical standards, enthusiasm for tax law, and a collaborative spirit. Welcoming them to leadership is a natural choice, and I'm excited to have them as partners and friends."

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP ("FRB") is a full-service law firm that combines the deep knowledge and understanding of attorneys who proudly advise a globalized landscape of tax-related concerns including like-kind exchanges, inbound and outbound international investment, corporate transactions, estate and gift tax planning, compliance intricacies, and controversies across multiple jurisdictions.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, adhering to a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

To learn more, visit us here or email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler, at [email protected].

FRB website: https://frblaw.com/

