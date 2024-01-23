FRB Expands Taxation Practice Group, Elevates Andrew Gradman and Matthew Foreman to Co-Chairs

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman is pleased to announce Partners Andrew L. Gradman, Esq., LL.M. (California) and Matthew E. Foreman, Esq., LL.M. (New York) have been elevated to Co-Chairs of the firm's Taxation Practice Group, alongside Matthew E. Rappaport, Esq. LL.M.

Andrew advises clients on various federal and international tax matters, including deferral and characterization of income, partnership taxation, corporate taxation, and Opportunity Zones. He also has extensive experience in estate and gift tax planning. He started his legal career as a federal prosecutor in California and worked as a staff attorney at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. These government experiences inform his judgment in offering opinions on uncertain tax matters.

Matt brings extensive expertise from Big Four accounting firms and law firms, where he advised on multifaceted tax matters. He provides strategic tax solutions for diverse needs, including taxable and tax-free mergers, sales, and reorganizations; and tax-efficient structures for U.S. businesses to expand abroad. Matt defends clients during audits from the IRS and state tax agencies, and guides clients on complex cryptocurrency matters.

"Since we founded FRB in 2018, the tax practice has been a core pillar of our cross-departmental offerings, and we knew that scaling the department would entail finding elite talent," said FRB Vice Managing Partner Matthew E. Rappaport. "In Andrew and Matt, we boast two superlative lawyers embodying everything FRB is about: exceptional legal work, premium client service, prolific publishing, knowledge-sharing through speaking engagements, unwavering ethical standards, enthusiasm for tax law, and a collaborative spirit. Welcoming them to leadership is a natural choice, and I'm excited to have them as partners and friends."

