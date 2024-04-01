FRB Expands to Westchester County and Connecticut, Merges with Law Firm Hollis Laidlaw & Simon P.C.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is pleased to announce its merger with the estate planning and commercial litigation law firm Hollis Laidlaw & Simon P.C., effective April 1, 2024. This merger brings together two distinguished teams and expands FRB's service offerings in Westchester County and the Tri-State area. For more than 50 years, Hollis Laidlaw & Simon (HLS) has been a pillar of legal excellence and has provided high level client service in Westchester County, New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, and beyond.

FRB is adding nine attorneys and nine staff members, including as Partners: Moira Laidlaw, David Simon, Kimberly Bliss, Samantha Lyons, Kathleen Redalieu, Bridget Eichinger, Douglas Singer, Stacey Reynolds. FRB is also adding Gianna Corona as Counsel. As a result of this merger, FRB's attorney headcount will be over 60 attorneys.

FRB is thrilled to add HLS's breadth of practice in corporate, real estate, trust and estates, elder law, and labor and employment. FRB is pleased to add a primary office location in Mount Kisco, New York. FRB will also add former HLS satellite offices in White Plains, Harrison, and Rockland County, as well as its first Connecticut location in Stamford.

Moira Laidlaw joins FRB as Co-Chair of FRB's Estate Planning Practice Group. She has a broad range of trust and estate planning experience, including wills, trusts, guardianship, probate, and estate administration. Moira is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), one of approximately four hundred attorneys in the U.S. who hold this designation and works with clients on matters related to elder law, special needs planning, Medicaid, long-term care asset protection, small business planning, and high net worth estate tax planning.

"I am delighted about this merger with FRB," said Moira Laidlaw, Co-Managing Partner of HLS. "Our dedication to exceptional client service aligns seamlessly with FRB's values. Together, we look forward to forging stronger client relationships and delivering innovative solutions that safeguard our clients' legacies for generations to come."

David Simon joins FRB as Co-Chair of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group. David's practice is primarily focused on commercial civil litigation, and he represents a variety of businesses and individuals in matters related to contract disputes, employment issues, real estate, and corporate governance.

"Joining forces with FRB presents an exciting opportunity to elevate our shared practices and further expand our capabilities and geographic reach," said HLS Co-Managing Partner David Simon. "With our strong foundation built in commercial litigation, among several other areas, we are eager to collaborate and continue providing comprehensive legal solutions to our clients."

"This merger marks an exciting chapter for the firm," said Kenneth Falcon, Managing Partner of FRB. "Adding Moira, David and the rest of the HLS team brings a significant level of depth to our already impressive estates group. We are also thrilled to expand geographically into these new markets. We welcome their talented team into the FRB family."

Falcon Rappaport & Berman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

