FRB Forms Special Needs Planning & Special Education Law Practice Group

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman is pleased to announce the formation of its Special Needs Planning & Special Education Law Practice Group, led by FRB Senior Counsel Patricia A. Craig, Esq. and Partner Kimberly S. Bliss, Esq., to build upon the firm's robust estate planning services.

The Practice Group is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal services to individuals with disabilities and their families, including advocating for special education services and assisting with issues related to guardianship in New York under Article 17A and Article 81. The Practice Group additionally crafts estate plans featuring specialized trusts, such as Supplemental or Special Needs Trusts (SNTs). These trusts ensure individuals with disabilities can access additional funds while maintaining eligibility for benefits like SSI, Medicaid, and posthumous fund disbursement.

In addition to co-leading the Practice Group, Patricia Craig is a Senior Counsel in FRB's Probate & Administration Practice Group, and her ten years of experience with special needs planning, guardianship, and estate administration adds to the Firm's breadth of coverage under the Trusts & Estates umbrella.

"It's been a joy to join FRB, contribute to its growth, and expand the firm's offerings to now include special education law and special needs planning. Families who have children with special needs know that planning of any kind is seldom a 'one-size-fits-all' model. My hope is that my skills will allow me to provide these families the opportunity to make informed decisions and help them live a robust and fulfilling life," Patricia said.

"Having known Patricia for close to a decade, it is a triumph to add her to our roster," remarked Matthew E. Rappaport, Esq., LL.M., FRB's Vice Managing Partner. "I already experienced first-hand the extraordinary commitment which she brings to every Special Needs planning matter, and the warm personality that makes her such a pleasure to be around. She's the type of attorney we're always looking to add as we continue growing the firm."

FRB is a full-service business law firm dedicated to solving clients' most complex issues with unmatched depth and diverse skills.

