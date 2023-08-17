FRB Welcomes Christopher M. Slowik and Jason R. Goldfarb, Expands Real Estate Offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is pleased to announce that Christopher M. Slowik, Esq. and Jason R. Goldfarb, Esq. have joined the firm's Real Estate Practice Group as Partners, further expanding the firm's offerings in real estate infrastructure and zoning. Both Chris and Jason provide crucial services for real estate property owners, developers and investors in the tri-state area.

Chris specializes in administrative law in real estate, specifically concerning the construction, maintenance, and occupancy of buildings in New York City, and helping property owners, design professionals, and building trades navigate the complex regulatory environment of the region. He has extensive experience in trial and appellate court with land use matters, and regularly represents clients before the NYC Department of Buildings to obtain building permits, submit pre-consideration for waivers of Building Code or Zoning Resolution requirements, and defend against disciplinary charges or building-code violations.

Jason has vast expertise in real estate infrastructure, including acquiring, leasing, and managing real estate assets for wireless telecommunication, wind turbine, solar, and outdoor advertising, which has provided an invaluable background for his work in the newly emerging EV charging industry. He has also managed thousands of wireless assets for major telecommunication companies and directed construction and upgrades for numerous cell phone towers and rooftop sites in metropolitan markets. Jason also offers legal counsel and guidance on corporate matters, business structuring, and contract negotiation.

"I am thrilled to have two experts in such niche areas of real estate practice join the team at FRB," said Managing Partner, Kenneth Falcon. "Adding Chris and Jason's depth of experience to our existing real estate department means that we can make a significant impact on real estate development throughout the Boroughs and indeed, throughout the country. Our clients are already excited to be working with them."

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

