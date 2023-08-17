FRB Welcomes Christopher M. Slowik and Jason R. Goldfarb, Expands Real Estate Offerings

News provided by

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP

17 Aug, 2023, 12:31 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is pleased to announce that Christopher M. Slowik, Esq. and Jason R. Goldfarb, Esq. have joined the firm's Real Estate Practice Group as Partners, further expanding the firm's offerings in real estate infrastructure and zoning. Both Chris and Jason provide crucial services for real estate property owners, developers and investors in the tri-state area.

Chris specializes in administrative law in real estate, specifically concerning the construction, maintenance, and occupancy of buildings in New York City, and helping property owners, design professionals, and building trades navigate the complex regulatory environment of the region. He has extensive experience in trial and appellate court with land use matters, and regularly represents clients before the NYC Department of Buildings to obtain building permits, submit pre-consideration for waivers of Building Code or Zoning Resolution requirements, and defend against disciplinary charges or building-code violations.

Jason has vast expertise in real estate infrastructure, including acquiring, leasing, and managing real estate assets for wireless telecommunication, wind turbine, solar, and outdoor advertising, which has provided an invaluable background for his work in the newly emerging EV charging industry. He has also managed thousands of wireless assets for major telecommunication companies and directed construction and upgrades for numerous cell phone towers and rooftop sites in metropolitan markets. Jason also offers legal counsel and guidance on corporate matters, business structuring, and contract negotiation.

"I am thrilled to have two experts in such niche areas of real estate practice join the team at FRB," said Managing Partner, Kenneth Falcon. "Adding Chris and Jason's depth of experience to our existing real estate department means that we can make a significant impact on real estate development throughout the Boroughs and indeed, throughout the country. Our clients are already excited to be working with them."

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives. 

For more information, e-mail FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler at [email protected].

FRB website: https://frblaw.com/ 

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP

Also from this source

FRB Hosts Career Field Trip with Girls Inc. of Long Island

Dana Walsh Sivak, Esq. Elevated to Partner and Co-Chair of FRB's Elder Law Practice Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.