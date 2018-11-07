FRC Action's Scorecard Breaks Records as 276 Receive True Blue Award for 100% Voting Record

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) Action today announced the "True Blue" award winners for displaying unwavering commitment and consistent support of faith, family, and freedom in the Second Session of the 115th Congress. A record number – 276 Members of Congress – are True Blue Award winners for scoring a perfect 100 percent for votes cast last year, according to the 2018 scorecard . This compares to 245 recipients of the True Blue award in 2017.

Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins made the following comments:

"The 115th Congress was a high-water mark for True Blue Members who achieved a perfect pro-life, pro-family voting record. We are hopeful that the pro-family momentum from the 115th Congress will contain the anti-family, anti-life policies being advanced by the leadership of the 116th Congress. It is evident that the positive and productive focus on values issues by the last Congress was due both to the 2016 election and the Trump administration's emphasis on the planks of the GOP's conservative platform. As a result, we now see a record number of champions in Congress who are willing to stand up to Speaker Pelosi's radical agenda when it comes to pro-life and pro-family issues.

"We thank these Members of Congress for voting to defend and advance faith, family, and freedom. These 'True Blue Members' have voted to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, help hard-working families set aside funds for an unborn child's future education, defund the individual mandate in D.C., confirm solidly pro-life and pro-family nominees to key positions in the government, end the forced partnership between taxpayers and Planned Parenthood, and protect unborn children.

"Americans should be encouraged to know that they have so many Members of Congress and a president who have begun the work of rebuilding our nation, and protecting the very values that made America great," concluded Perkins.

Votes in the U.S. House and Senate included:

Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

Defunding the D.C. Healthcare Individual Mandate

Family Savings Act

Retirement, Savings, and Other Tax Relief Act of 2018

Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

No Taxpayer Funding for Planned Parenthood

Confirmation of Sam Brownback as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom

Confirmation of Russell Vought for Deputy Manager of the Office of Management and Budget

for Deputy Manager of the Office of Management and Budget Confirmation of Kyle Duncan to the U.S. 5 th Circuit Court of Appeals

to the U.S. 5 Circuit Court of Appeals Confirmation of Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State

for Secretary of State Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court

Click here to download a copy of the Vote Scorecard.

