FRC Action's Tony Perkins Statement on the Adoption of the 2024 Republican Party Platform

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council Action Chairman Tony Perkins, who is a member of the RNC Platform Committee from Louisiana, released the following statement in response to the adoption of the 2024 Republican Party Platform:

"The 2024 platform is a concise statement of campaign priorities, but not a declaration of enduring principles for a political party. Unfortunately, the choreographed process -- which allowed no amendments to be discussed or voted upon -- was unbecoming of a party that champions free speech and due process. Delegates were given the platform this morning when they entered the convention hall with no time to review, much less the 72 hours that Republican lawmakers call for in the House of Representatives.

"Delegates were only given a few minutes of discussion before 'debate' was ended and a vote was taken. Ironically, the document calls for a vigorous defense of free speech and the end of government censorship. Deprived of the opportunity to discuss amendments to the 'draft' platform document, we have submitted a minority report to supplement that campaign's platform.

"The submission of a minority report is further evidence that the pro-life movement will continue to advance pro-life principles and policies at every level of government.

"The right to life transcends other political debates and the interests of any and all political parties and candidates. It is truly the right without which no other right has any meaning," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council Action