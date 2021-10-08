FRC and FRC Action Announce Senator Josh Hawley Will Speak at Pray Vote Stand Summit

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council and FRC Action today announced Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will speak on Friday at the Pray Vote Stand Summit. Other confirmed speakers for the final day of the summit include former Acting Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, former Ambassador-at-Large for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, President and CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom Mike Farris, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, and Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.).

The Pray Vote Stand Summit builds on the groundwork laid by the Values Voter Summit and will address issues such as protecting the unborn, the importance of the nuclear family, domestic and international religious liberty, developments in our nation's education system, and others.

WHAT: Inaugural Pray Vote Stand Summit, Day 3

WHEN: October 8, 2021

WHO: Senator Josh Hawley, and other confirmed speakers updated daily at prayvotestand.org/speakers.

WHERE: In-person at Cornerstone Chapel (650 Battlefield Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175) and online at prayvotestand.org/summit.

