FRC Appoints Christopher Lynch to Board of Directors, Strengthening Data and AI Leadership

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FRC today announced the appointment of Christopher Lynch to its Board of Directors. Lynch joins Executive Chairman Alan Marc Smith, further strengthening the company's strategic leadership, governance, and long-term growth focus.

Christopher Lynch

Lynch is a globally recognized technology executive, investor, and board leader with decades of experience scaling enterprise software companies and guiding organizations through periods of rapid growth and transformation. He currently serves as Executive Chairman and CEO of AtScale and has held senior leadership roles at Vertica (acquired by HP), Acopia Networks (acquired by F5), and ArrowPoint Communications (IPO, later acquired by Cisco).

"Chris brings deep operating experience at the intersection of enterprise data, AI, cybersecurity, and go-to-market execution," said Jeremy Young, CEO of FRC. "His perspective strengthens our Board as we continue evolving FRC into a higher-margin, innovation-led technology partner delivering measurable outcomes for public-sector customers."

"I've worked alongside Chris across multiple companies, partnerships, investments, and boards over many years," said Alan Marc Smith, Executive Chairman of FRC. "He is one of the foremost authorities on data and its application, with a proven track record as both an operator and technology investor. As we continue to raise the bar on FRC's vision and strategic direction, Chris's experience and judgment will be an important asset."

"I'm pleased to join FRC's Board at an important moment in the company's evolution," said Christopher Lynch. "I've known Alan and Jeremy for many years and have deep respect for their leadership and operating discipline. FRC has built a strong foundation serving public-sector customers and is thoughtfully expanding its capabilities across cybersecurity, AI, education, and services. I see a significant opportunity to bring trusted, governed data and AI capabilities into environments that are under increasing pressure to extract insight from massive, complex data sets—without compromising security, accountability, or mission integrity. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to help guide FRC's next phase of growth and mission impact."

Lynch brings extensive board and investor experience across leading data, cybersecurity, and AI companies, with a focus on disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and long-term value creation. Together, Lynch and Smith strengthen FRC's board leadership as the company scales differentiated capabilities and navigates increasingly complex public-sector technology environments.

About FRC

FRC is a mission-focused technology solutions provider delivering cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, professional services, and education solutions to public-sector organizations worldwide. As a strategic aggregator and trusted partner, FRC helps federal, state, local, and international clients modernize IT environments, strengthen cyber resilience, and operationalize emerging technologies. Founded in 1998, FRC combines deep domain expertise with a partner-centric model to deliver measurable mission outcomes.

