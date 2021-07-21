FRC disappointed after judge temporarily enjoins the Arkansas SAFE Act, but confident the truth will prevail

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) is disappointed that a federal judge today temporarily enjoined the newly enacted Arkansas law that protects minors from harmful, irreversible gender transition procedures, prevents taxpayer funds or medical insurance mandates from paying for them, and provides legal remedies for minors who have been permanently disfigured and/or sterilized by them. However, FRC is still hopeful that truth will prevail and the facts about harm to children from these procedures will come out. The law, called the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, was overwhelmingly approved by the Arkansas legislature, including (for the first time) overriding Governor Asa Hutchinson's veto.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"We are disappointed but not surprised that a judge has placed a temporary hold on the Arkansas law that protects children from unscientific, experimental, and destructive gender transition procedures. However, we are confident that ultimately state lawmakers will remain free to protect the health and safety of children.

"The legal challenge to this law is being mounted by a political movement that advocates for using off-label drugs and experimental procedures on minors. Yet a growing number of individuals are coming forward to share their stories of being permanently disfigured and/or sterilized from procedures such as puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries. The truth about the dangers of these life altering procedures cannot be ignored," concluded Perkins.

For more information on this law, please see this FRC fact sheet: www.frc.org/safeact.

