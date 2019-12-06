FRC: 'Fairness for All' Bill Is Anything But

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council strongly opposes the coercive and deceptively-named "Fairness for All Act" that was introduced today in the House of Representatives. Intended as a compromise between religious liberty and those advocating for unrestrained sexual liberty, this bill is in reality an "Equality Act-lite" that would impose a sweeping, anti-Christian ideological mandate on our entire country.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins issued the following statement:

"By sacrificing the conscience rights of all Americans to secure a few minor carveouts, 'Fairness for All' represents a near-total surrender to the aggressive LGBT agenda. It would legitimize discrimination against people of faith like floral artist Barronelle Stutzman, who was targeted by the government because she operated her business according to her Christian beliefs. Religious liberty includes the freedom to practice one's faith in every area of life, not just within a religious institution or the four walls of one's church.

"Religious liberty is enshrined in the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights, while no provision of the Constitution references sexual orientation or gender identity. 'Fairness for All' would turn that on its head by reducing religious liberty to a second-class right and making sexual orientation and gender identity equivalent to historically protected classes like race and sex, which they are not. Enshrining sexual orientation and gender identity in U.S. civil rights law would be a declaration that it is morally wrong to disapprove of homosexual or transgender conduct, throwing the full force of the U.S. government against the longstanding positions of all major religions in the world," added Perkins.

"Don't think the carve outs for religious institutions in 'Fairness for All' would be sufficient or permanent. The LGBT lobby has demonstrated a rapacious desire to be not only tolerated but affirmed. Already politicians have suggested removing the tax-exempt status of religious institutions that do not affirm LGBT lifestyles – one of the few religious freedom protections currently in Fairness for All. This attempt at compromise will not satisfy their demands," concluded Perkins.

