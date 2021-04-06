FRC Praises Arkansas Legislature for Enacting First-of-Its-Kind Bill to Protect Children from Experimental Gender Transition Procedures Over Governor's Veto

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arkansas became the first state in the nation to enact legislation that prohibits gender transition procedures on minors, prevents taxpayer funds or medical insurance mandates to pay for them, and provides legal remedies for minors who have been permanently disfigured and/or sterilized by them. On Tuesday afternoon, in quick succession the Arkansas House (72-25) and Senate (25-8) overrode the governor's veto of the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act. Family Research Council praised the state legislature for its effort to protect minors.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"The SAFE Act's successful passage into law is a victory for children and their health and safety. The state of Arkansas has taken the lead in the race to protect children from a political movement that advocates for using off-label drugs and experimental procedures on minors.

"As the name implies, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act protects minors from unscientific, experimental, and destructive gender transition procedures that interrupt their natural development and irreversibly alter their bodies. As a growing number of individuals come forward to share their stories of being permanently disfigured and/or sterilized, there is a growing and urgent need for other states to follow Arkansas' lead by protecting minors from life-altering procedures such as puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries.

"Family Research Council applauds State Representative Robin Lundstrum and State Senator Alan Clark for their exemplary leadership. Because of their courage and hard work, the state legislature voted overwhelmingly to override the governor's veto of the SAFE Act," concluded Perkins.

Arkansas is one of 18 states this year to introduce legislation aimed at banning gender transition procedures on minors: www.frc.org/safeact

For more information, please see this FRC Issue Analysis: www.frc.org/gendertransition

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

