FRC President Tony Perkins' Statement Regarding SCOTUS Rejection of Pro-Life Doctors' Abortion Pill Challenge

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council president Tony Perkins released the following statement in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision holding that the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine lacked standing to challenge the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone.

Perkins commented:

"This is an unfortunate day for every American—especially mothers and unborn babies. In Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine vs. FDA, the Supreme Court has opted not to rule on the merits of a case challenge the Biden FDA eliminating and weakening safeguards for the abortion pill mifepristone. The Court stated that the doctors who are forced to save women from the life-threatening complications caused by the abortion drug mifepristone don't have standing to bring the case. While we understand the proper role of standing doctrine under our Constitution, we are troubled by this outcome, and we remain determined to continue to protect women and children from this dangerous drug. Every abortion is tragic because it takes the life of an unborn child, but abortions using the mifepristone drug are especially devastating because of the additional risk they pose to the mother. The FDA's own label admits that 1 in 25 women will visit the ER after the use of this drug. The FDA knew this and still removed the safety regulations that would minimize the physical risks to mothers. This is not the end. The pro-life movement will never stop fighting for moms and their unborn children. We will continue to look toward the day when the FDA is held accountable for its politically motivated reckless endangerment of women and their unborn children."

