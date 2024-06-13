FRC President Tony Perkins' Statement Regarding SCOTUS Rejection of Pro-Life Doctors' Abortion Pill Challenge

News provided by

Family Research Council

Jun 13, 2024, 16:36 ET

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council president Tony Perkins released the following statement in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision holding that the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine lacked standing to challenge the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone.

Perkins commented:

"This is an unfortunate day for every American—especially mothers and unborn babies. In Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine vs. FDA, the Supreme Court has opted not to rule on the merits of a case challenge the Biden FDA eliminating and weakening safeguards for the abortion pill mifepristone. The Court stated that the doctors who are forced to save women from the life-threatening complications caused by the abortion drug mifepristone don't have standing to bring the case. While we understand the proper role of standing doctrine under our Constitution, we are troubled by this outcome, and we remain determined to continue to protect women and children from this dangerous drug. Every abortion is tragic because it takes the life of an unborn child, but abortions using the mifepristone drug are especially devastating because of the additional risk they pose to the mother. The FDA's own label admits that 1 in 25 women will visit the ER after the use of this drug. The FDA knew this and still removed the safety regulations that would minimize the physical risks to mothers. This is not the end. The pro-life movement will never stop fighting for moms and their unborn children. We will continue to look toward the day when the FDA is held accountable for its politically motivated reckless endangerment of women and their unborn children."

SOURCE Family Research Council

Also from this source

Amid Rising Global Antisemitism, FRC Stands with Israel and the Jewish Community, Clearing up Confusion around Antisemitism Awareness Act

Amid Rising Global Antisemitism, FRC Stands with Israel and the Jewish Community, Clearing up Confusion around Antisemitism Awareness Act

In light of recent events -- where Ireland, Norway, and Spain announced their decisions to recognize a Palestinian state; the International Criminal...
Coalition of Christian Leaders Calls on Churches to 'Pray For & Stand With Israel' on Sunday, May 19

Coalition of Christian Leaders Calls on Churches to 'Pray For & Stand With Israel' on Sunday, May 19

Family Research Council, along with a coalition of organizations, is encouraging churches nationwide to Pray For & Stand With Israel. The event is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics