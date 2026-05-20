FRC's Tony Perkins Testifies on Capitol Hill on SPLC; Urges Congress to Expand Inquiry

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins testified before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing titled 'The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate.' The hearing focused on "the role that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has played in distorting civil rights policy in recent years.

Perkins testified in part:

"In November 2010, SPLC shifted its focus beyond violent groups and began targeting Christian organizations opposing efforts to redefine marriage and human sexuality. Family Research Council was among the most prominent of that first wave.

"In August 2012, FRC joined Governor Mike Huckabee in supporting Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day after the company was boycotted because its leadership publicly affirmed traditional marriage. Two weeks later, on August 15th, LGBT activist Floyd Corkins entered FRC headquarters carrying a 9mm pistol, fifty rounds of ammunition, and fifteen Chick-fil-A sandwiches. According to his later confession, his intent was to kill as many as possible and stuff the sandwiches into our mouths.

"As he entered the building and pulled his gun out of his backpack, our building manager, Leo Johnson, confronted him. Though seriously wounded, Leo stopped the attacker and prevented a mass casualty event. After multiple surgeries and months of rehabilitation, Leo returned to work and remains today, affectionately known as 'Leo the Hero.' And he is here today. Leo, thank you. The following day, investigators confirmed Corkins confessed to selecting FRC because of SPLC's website and hate map.

"Following the attack, FRC appealed publicly, privately to the SPLC to remove mainstream Christian organizations from its inflammatory classifications. Those requests were rejected. The attack has cost FRC more than $6 million in security-related costs. But the costs extend way beyond one act of violence.

"SPLC's Intelligence Project and associated labels became deeply influential as banks, payment processors, and technology companies increasingly relied on SPLC classifications to decide which organizations could maintain accounts, process transactions, and operate online.

"Around 2016, the SPLC began pressuring financial corporations and technology companies to deplatform and defund organizations that it labeled extremist. Then came Charlottesville. According to the recent federal indictment of SPLC, a member of the online leadership that planned the 'Unite the Right' rally at the direction of the SPLC, and helped coordinate transportation for attendees, was bankrolled by SPLC.

"Charlottesville was a catalytic event for SPLC, as major corporations like Apple and JPMorgan Chase aligned with SPLC, contributing millions of dollars. Shortly afterward, the coalition known as 'Change the Terms' was formed, led by the SPLC and the Center for American Progress, establishing standards that would encourage technology and financial companies to deny digital access and financial infrastructure to organizations SPLC labeled.

"The timeline of Change the Terms closely parallels the acceleration of efforts to debank and deplatform conservatives. FRC experienced this from Truist Financial [BB&T], Fidelity Investments, GuideStar, Mobile Cause, and other technology-related companies….

"The issue before this Committee is larger than SPLC fraud. SPLC was the hub, but there were many spokes that made up this wheel designed to crush Christians and conservatives – the Congressional inquiry should not stop with SPLC."

To watch Perkins' full testimony, please see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMVYzsCUwVA

To read Perkins' full testimony, please see: https://www.frc.org/get.cfm?i=LK26E98&f=LK26E98

SOURCE Family Research Council